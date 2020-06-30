All apartments in Mazeppa
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:04 AM

116 1st Ave S

116 1st Ave S · (507) 429-1338
Location

116 1st Ave S, Mazeppa, MN 55956

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2108 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Mazeppa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and sun room . This unit has a Huge Drive through style garage! No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $1,300/month rent. $1,300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Tucker at 507-429-1338 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 1st Ave S have any available units?
116 1st Ave S has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 1st Ave S have?
Some of 116 1st Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 1st Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
116 1st Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 1st Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 1st Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 116 1st Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 116 1st Ave S offers parking.
Does 116 1st Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 1st Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 1st Ave S have a pool?
No, 116 1st Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 116 1st Ave S have accessible units?
No, 116 1st Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 116 1st Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 1st Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 1st Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 116 1st Ave S has units with air conditioning.
