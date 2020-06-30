116 1st Ave S

Amenities
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Mazeppa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and sun room . This unit has a Huge Drive through style garage! No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $1,300/month rent. $1,300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Tucker at 507-429-1338 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.