5860 Main St W

This charming Colonial is situated on .91 acre lot. Offering 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom all on one level, freshly painted, original woodwork, storage space in the attic. The main level houses an updated kitchen with ample countertop and cabinet space, large dining area, and spacious living room graced by a fireplace, built-in's, 2 sliding glass door that open to the deck and large backyard, laundry room, 2 car garage. Orono Schools. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. No pets, please. $55 app fee per adult. Studio space above the garage for an additional $200/mo. Options for heating the additional studio space above the garage for an additional $400/mo.