Maple Plain, MN
5860 Main St W
Last updated March 18 2019 at 3:57 PM

5860 Main Street West · No Longer Available
Location

5860 Main Street West, Maple Plain, MN 55359

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
This charming Colonial is situated on .91 acre lot. Offering 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom all on one level, freshly painted, original woodwork, storage space in the attic. The main level houses an updated kitchen with ample countertop and cabinet space, large dining area, and spacious living room graced by a fireplace, built-in's, 2 sliding glass door that open to the deck and large backyard, laundry room, 2 car garage. Orono Schools. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. No pets, please. $55 app fee per adult. Studio space above the garage for an additional $200/mo. Options for heating the additional studio space above the garage for an additional $400/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5860 Main St W have any available units?
5860 Main St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Plain, MN.
What amenities does 5860 Main St W have?
Some of 5860 Main St W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5860 Main St W currently offering any rent specials?
5860 Main St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5860 Main St W pet-friendly?
No, 5860 Main St W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Plain.
Does 5860 Main St W offer parking?
Yes, 5860 Main St W offers parking.
Does 5860 Main St W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5860 Main St W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5860 Main St W have a pool?
No, 5860 Main St W does not have a pool.
Does 5860 Main St W have accessible units?
No, 5860 Main St W does not have accessible units.
Does 5860 Main St W have units with dishwashers?
No, 5860 Main St W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5860 Main St W have units with air conditioning?
No, 5860 Main St W does not have units with air conditioning.
