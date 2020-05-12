All apartments in Maple Plain
1809 Baker Park Road
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:18 AM

1809 Baker Park Road

1809 Baker Park Road · (612) 701-9016
Location

1809 Baker Park Road, Maple Plain, MN 55359

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2928 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't go so fast, stop and take a minute to come inside and be surprised! Available August 3, 2020. This beautifully renovated home is just across the street from Baker Park Reserve. Orono Schools!! 5 bedrooms, 3 Full baths,
laundry room on the main level. Master suite w/vaulted ceiling, fireplace, hardwood floors, soaking tub,
walk-in closet. Two Car garage. Large fenced in back yard. Pets welcome with additional deposit. Easy access to Hwy 12/394.Snow removal and lawn care included. Easy rental terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Baker Park Road have any available units?
1809 Baker Park Road has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1809 Baker Park Road have?
Some of 1809 Baker Park Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Baker Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Baker Park Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Baker Park Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 Baker Park Road is pet friendly.
Does 1809 Baker Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Baker Park Road does offer parking.
Does 1809 Baker Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1809 Baker Park Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Baker Park Road have a pool?
No, 1809 Baker Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Baker Park Road have accessible units?
No, 1809 Baker Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Baker Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Baker Park Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 Baker Park Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 Baker Park Road does not have units with air conditioning.
