1809 Baker Park Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Don't go so fast, stop and take a minute to come inside and be surprised! Available August 3, 2020. This beautifully renovated home is just across the street from Baker Park Reserve. Orono Schools!! 5 bedrooms, 3 Full baths,

laundry room on the main level. Master suite w/vaulted ceiling, fireplace, hardwood floors, soaking tub,

walk-in closet. Two Car garage. Large fenced in back yard. Pets welcome with additional deposit. Easy access to Hwy 12/394.Snow removal and lawn care included. Easy rental terms.