Mankato, MN
408 Holly Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

408 Holly Ln

408 Holly Lane · (507) 345-6518
Location

408 Holly Lane, Mankato, MN 56001

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #5 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
Unit #5 Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom| 2.5 Bath |1 Stall Attached Garage|1920 Sq. Feet
Rent $1500| Deposit $1500
AVAILABLE JULY 1

Tenants are responsible for rent, water, gas, and electricity, cable/internet. Trash is included. 1 Pet per unit is allowed, with additional fees.

Large open concept 2 story unit. All new appliances, and includes washer & dryer. Fireplace & vaulted ceilings. Many updates throughout. There is off-street parking lot and unit has a single stall attached garage. Located on Hilltop Mankato, just off Madison Ave. *This property does not participate in the Section 8 program.*

Professionally managed by Connect Real Estate Group. http://www.rentwithconnect.com/
Rent and deposit amounts may vary based on number of occupants.

(RLNE5222331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Holly Ln have any available units?
408 Holly Ln has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 408 Holly Ln have?
Some of 408 Holly Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Holly Ln currently offering any rent specials?
408 Holly Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Holly Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Holly Ln is pet friendly.
Does 408 Holly Ln offer parking?
Yes, 408 Holly Ln does offer parking.
Does 408 Holly Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 Holly Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Holly Ln have a pool?
No, 408 Holly Ln does not have a pool.
Does 408 Holly Ln have accessible units?
No, 408 Holly Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Holly Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Holly Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Holly Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 408 Holly Ln has units with air conditioning.
