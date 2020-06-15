408 Holly Ln

Amenities
Unit #5 Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom| 2.5 Bath |1 Stall Attached Garage|1920 Sq. Feet
Rent $1500| Deposit $1500
AVAILABLE JULY 1
Tenants are responsible for rent, water, gas, and electricity, cable/internet. Trash is included. 1 Pet per unit is allowed, with additional fees.
Large open concept 2 story unit. All new appliances, and includes washer & dryer. Fireplace & vaulted ceilings. Many updates throughout. There is off-street parking lot and unit has a single stall attached garage. Located on Hilltop Mankato, just off Madison Ave. *This property does not participate in the Section 8 program.*
Professionally managed by Connect Real Estate Group. http://www.rentwithconnect.com/
Rent and deposit amounts may vary based on number of occupants.
