blue earth county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
4 Apartments for rent in Blue Earth County, MN📍
1 Unit Available
741 South Victory Drive
741 S Victory Dr, Mankato, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
975 sqft
3 bedroom apartment available now in Cedar Meadow Apartments in Mankato. $975 a month, we have units available now! Also leasing for the the August 2020-2021 year! ACCEPTING SECTION 8 $975 a month in rent, $975 for security deposit.
1 Unit Available
116 Dane Street
116 Dane Street, Mankato, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
846 sqft
1 Unit Available
202 Dane Street
202 Dane Street, Mankato, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
1 Bedroom Home / 2 Stall Garage / Washer & Dryer - A beautiful 1 bedroom home to rent in the quite neighborhood on the hilltop of Mankato just steps from the Mayo Health Campus.
1 Unit Available
650 1st Ave NW
650 1st Avenue Northwest, Winnebago, MN
2 Bedrooms
$625
900 sqft
Jackson Road 2BR Apt - Property Id: 227778 Large 2BR, 1 bath, apt in 4-plex with a single detached garage. Available Immediately. $625/M with a 1 year lease. Deposit:$500.
