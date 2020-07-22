Apartment List
4 Apartments for rent in Blue Earth County, MN

1 Unit Available
741 South Victory Drive
741 S Victory Dr, Mankato, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
975 sqft
3 bedroom apartment available now in Cedar Meadow Apartments in Mankato. $975 a month, we have units available now! Also leasing for the the August 2020-2021 year! ACCEPTING SECTION 8 $975 a month in rent, $975 for security deposit.

1 Unit Available
116 Dane Street
116 Dane Street, Mankato, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
846 sqft
- (RLNE5796265)

1 Unit Available
202 Dane Street
202 Dane Street, Mankato, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
1 Bedroom Home / 2 Stall Garage / Washer & Dryer - A beautiful 1 bedroom home to rent in the quite neighborhood on the hilltop of Mankato just steps from the Mayo Health Campus.
1 Unit Available
650 1st Ave NW
650 1st Avenue Northwest, Winnebago, MN
2 Bedrooms
$625
900 sqft
Jackson Road 2BR Apt - Property Id: 227778 Large 2BR, 1 bath, apt in 4-plex with a single detached garage. Available Immediately. $625/M with a 1 year lease. Deposit:$500.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Blue Earth County?
Apartment Rentals in Blue Earth County start at $1,000/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Blue Earth County?
Some of the colleges located in the Blue Earth County area include Normandale Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Blue Earth County have apartments for rent?
Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Burnsville, Edina, and Minnetonka have apartments for rent.

