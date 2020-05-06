All apartments in Mahtomedi
904 Ledgestone Dr
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:36 AM

904 Ledgestone Dr

904 Ledgestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

904 Ledgestone Drive, Mahtomedi, MN 55115

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful New Updated through out entire home. Enjoy this fantastic Open floor plan, private end Unit,treed and nice exterior front.
This home was just completely updated and is gorgeous March 2020.
This Mahtomedi townhome features 3 levels of spacious home with over 2000fsf.
You will love the Bright natural sunlight coming in from large windows thru. out the home. The main level features lg. living room with three sided fireplace, Formal dining and opens to a large updated kitchen!
The kitchen has beautiful new wood floors, gorgeous new countertops, great cabinets, tons of counter space, pantry, stainless refrigerator, smooth top stove and room for bistro or small dinette table, and enjoy coffee or relaxing off the large deck off kitchen.
Enjoy main floor laundry and half too.
The Huge master bedroom upstairs features a vaulted ceiling and large WIC. Walk through bath attached. Large full bath and bedrooms 2 and 3 on same level along with a nice landing/loft area.
The Lower level features a nice finished family room or office! Enter the lower level foyer thru. a lg. garage.

This is a awesome neighborhood close to 694/Century Avenue provides easy access to anywhere you want to go. Walking/biking paths, restaurants and grocery all nearby. Mahtomedi school district.

Rental Requirements -
Income 3 times rent $2100
Deposit equal to rent
Clean background screening
Credit Score 600 min
Max 6 person occupancy
No felonies/Evictions
Sorry this home does not participate in Section 8 or subsidy housing.
NO Pets
NO Smoking

HOA included in rent
water, garbage/recycling, snow removal, lawn care.
Tenant is responsible for electric and gas.

To apply or see this property please fill out Agent Contact or see application on our website-

www.twincitieshomerental.com

We will practice Social Distance for any showings.
Video Coming
For more information please text
612.545.8138 - Cosette
AVAIL. NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Ledgestone Dr have any available units?
904 Ledgestone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mahtomedi, MN.
What amenities does 904 Ledgestone Dr have?
Some of 904 Ledgestone Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Ledgestone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
904 Ledgestone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Ledgestone Dr pet-friendly?
No, 904 Ledgestone Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mahtomedi.
Does 904 Ledgestone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 904 Ledgestone Dr offers parking.
Does 904 Ledgestone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 904 Ledgestone Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Ledgestone Dr have a pool?
No, 904 Ledgestone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 904 Ledgestone Dr have accessible units?
No, 904 Ledgestone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Ledgestone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Ledgestone Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Ledgestone Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 904 Ledgestone Dr has units with air conditioning.

