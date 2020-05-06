904 Ledgestone Dr

Amenities
Beautiful New Updated through out entire home. Enjoy this fantastic Open floor plan, private end Unit,treed and nice exterior front.
This home was just completely updated and is gorgeous March 2020.
This Mahtomedi townhome features 3 levels of spacious home with over 2000fsf.
You will love the Bright natural sunlight coming in from large windows thru. out the home. The main level features lg. living room with three sided fireplace, Formal dining and opens to a large updated kitchen!
The kitchen has beautiful new wood floors, gorgeous new countertops, great cabinets, tons of counter space, pantry, stainless refrigerator, smooth top stove and room for bistro or small dinette table, and enjoy coffee or relaxing off the large deck off kitchen.
Enjoy main floor laundry and half too.
The Huge master bedroom upstairs features a vaulted ceiling and large WIC. Walk through bath attached. Large full bath and bedrooms 2 and 3 on same level along with a nice landing/loft area.
The Lower level features a nice finished family room or office! Enter the lower level foyer thru. a lg. garage.
This is a awesome neighborhood close to 694/Century Avenue provides easy access to anywhere you want to go. Walking/biking paths, restaurants and grocery all nearby. Mahtomedi school district.
Rental Requirements -
Income 3 times rent $2100
Deposit equal to rent
Clean background screening
Credit Score 600 min
Max 6 person occupancy
No felonies/Evictions
Sorry this home does not participate in Section 8 or subsidy housing.
NO Pets
NO Smoking
HOA included in rent
water, garbage/recycling, snow removal, lawn care.
Tenant is responsible for electric and gas.
To apply or see this property please fill out Agent Contact or see application on our website-
www.twincitieshomerental.com
We will practice Social Distance for any showings.
Video Coming
For more information please text
612.545.8138 - Cosette
AVAIL. NOW