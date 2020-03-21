7884 Gotland Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Great Location!

Updated townhomes, close to Blaine.

- 4 bedroom

- 3 bathroom

- 2 car garage

- Loft area

- Island in Kitchen

- Home features hardwood floors

- 9 foot ceilings

- Walk in closets

- Huge master suite



Income must be 3 times rent

Clean background check

Occupancy not to exceed 5-6ppl

Sorry this property does participate in Section 8 programs.



Utilities included: Snow Removal/Lawn Care/ Garbage all INCLUDED with rent.



Pet Policy: This home welcomes all pets with an additional $300 deposit (refundable) and $20 per month additional rent per pet.



Apply or schedule to see home at

WWW.TWINCITIESHOMERENTAL.COM



Please text for additional questions

612.545.8138