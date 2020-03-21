All apartments in Lino Lakes
Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:45 AM

7884 Gotland Ln

7884 Gotland Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7884 Gotland Lane, Lino Lakes, MN 55014

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Great Location!
Updated townhomes, close to Blaine.
- 4 bedroom
- 3 bathroom
- 2 car garage
- Loft area
- Island in Kitchen
- Home features hardwood floors
- 9 foot ceilings
- Walk in closets
- Huge master suite

Income must be 3 times rent
Clean background check
Occupancy not to exceed 5-6ppl
Sorry this property does participate in Section 8 programs.

Utilities included: Snow Removal/Lawn Care/ Garbage all INCLUDED with rent.

Pet Policy: This home welcomes all pets with an additional $300 deposit (refundable) and $20 per month additional rent per pet.

Apply or schedule to see home at
WWW.TWINCITIESHOMERENTAL.COM

Please text for additional questions
612.545.8138

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7884 Gotland Ln have any available units?
7884 Gotland Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lino Lakes, MN.
What amenities does 7884 Gotland Ln have?
Some of 7884 Gotland Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7884 Gotland Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7884 Gotland Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7884 Gotland Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7884 Gotland Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7884 Gotland Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7884 Gotland Ln offers parking.
Does 7884 Gotland Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7884 Gotland Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7884 Gotland Ln have a pool?
No, 7884 Gotland Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7884 Gotland Ln have accessible units?
No, 7884 Gotland Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7884 Gotland Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7884 Gotland Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7884 Gotland Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7884 Gotland Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

