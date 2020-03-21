7884 Gotland Ln

Amenities
Great Location!
Updated townhomes, close to Blaine.
- 4 bedroom
- 3 bathroom
- 2 car garage
- Loft area
- Island in Kitchen
- Home features hardwood floors
- 9 foot ceilings
- Walk in closets
- Huge master suite
Income must be 3 times rent
Clean background check
Occupancy not to exceed 5-6ppl
Sorry this property does participate in Section 8 programs.
Utilities included: Snow Removal/Lawn Care/ Garbage all INCLUDED with rent.
Pet Policy: This home welcomes all pets with an additional $300 deposit (refundable) and $20 per month additional rent per pet.
Apply or schedule to see home at
WWW.TWINCITIESHOMERENTAL.COM
Please text for additional questions
612.545.8138