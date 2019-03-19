433 Arrowhead Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! The 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: central air, 2 car garage, finished lower level, fireplace, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are not included in the rent. Pet Policy: 2 Max: cats and dogs allowed (no aggressive breeds.). If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 433 Arrowhead Dr Lino Lakes, MN 55014