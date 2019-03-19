All apartments in Lino Lakes
Home
/
Lino Lakes, MN
/
433 Arrowhead Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

433 Arrowhead Drive

433 Arrowhead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

433 Arrowhead Drive, Lino Lakes, MN 55014

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! The 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: central air, 2 car garage, finished lower level, fireplace, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are not included in the rent. Pet Policy: 2 Max: cats and dogs allowed (no aggressive breeds.). If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 433 Arrowhead Dr Lino Lakes, MN 55014

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Arrowhead Drive have any available units?
433 Arrowhead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lino Lakes, MN.
What amenities does 433 Arrowhead Drive have?
Some of 433 Arrowhead Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Arrowhead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
433 Arrowhead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Arrowhead Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 Arrowhead Drive is pet friendly.
Does 433 Arrowhead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 433 Arrowhead Drive offers parking.
Does 433 Arrowhead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 Arrowhead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Arrowhead Drive have a pool?
No, 433 Arrowhead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 433 Arrowhead Drive have accessible units?
No, 433 Arrowhead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Arrowhead Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 Arrowhead Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 433 Arrowhead Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 433 Arrowhead Drive has units with air conditioning.

