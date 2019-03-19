All apartments in Lino Lakes
190 Shetland Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

190 Shetland Lane

190 Shetland Ln · No Longer Available
Location

190 Shetland Ln, Lino Lakes, MN 55014

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Spacious townhouse w/ open layout and plenty of natural light! Kitchen w/ tons of storage and a nice sized pantry. 3 large bedrooms on one level. Large master w/ huge walk-in closet. Amazing patio in back. Outstanding Centennial Schools. Come see today!

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy.'? Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Shetland Lane have any available units?
190 Shetland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lino Lakes, MN.
Is 190 Shetland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
190 Shetland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Shetland Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 190 Shetland Lane is pet friendly.
Does 190 Shetland Lane offer parking?
No, 190 Shetland Lane does not offer parking.
Does 190 Shetland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 Shetland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Shetland Lane have a pool?
No, 190 Shetland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 190 Shetland Lane have accessible units?
No, 190 Shetland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Shetland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 Shetland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Shetland Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 Shetland Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

