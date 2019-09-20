4006 Edgewood Rd

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Remodeled- new floors, paint, etc! 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Duplex- Lexington- Avail Sep 1 - Newly remodeled- new laminate floors in living room, new carpet, new tile in bathroom, and new paint throughout. 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Lexington- great location! MAIN LEVEL- Large living room with new flooring, kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space, and half bath. LOWER LEVEL- two nice size bedrooms with new carpet and full bath- nicely tiled with ceramic tile. Laundry also on this level.



2 car detached garage- no indoor access from garage to house. Easy access to 35W and shopping nearby. Lawn service is included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, fall clean up and snow removal. Small/medium sized pets allowed with landlord approval and deposit. MUST SEE. Available September 1, 2018. Aug 30 or 31 move in possible.



**Sorry, we don't participate in the section 8 program.



(RLNE4322471)