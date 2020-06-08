All apartments in Lexington
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:05 AM

3811 Restwood Rd

3811 Restwood Road · (651) 210-3312
Location

3811 Restwood Road, Lexington, MN 55014
Lexington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Lexington. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: June 15th 2020. $1,250/month rent. $1,250 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Hanna Feleke at 651-210-3312 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 Restwood Rd have any available units?
3811 Restwood Rd has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3811 Restwood Rd have?
Some of 3811 Restwood Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3811 Restwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3811 Restwood Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 Restwood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3811 Restwood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3811 Restwood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3811 Restwood Rd does offer parking.
Does 3811 Restwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3811 Restwood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 Restwood Rd have a pool?
No, 3811 Restwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3811 Restwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 3811 Restwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 Restwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3811 Restwood Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3811 Restwood Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3811 Restwood Rd has units with air conditioning.
