3811 Restwood Rd

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Lexington. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: June 15th 2020. $1,250/month rent. $1,250 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Hanna Feleke at 651-210-3312 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.