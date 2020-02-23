All apartments in Hugo
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

4444 129th St. North 2

4444 129th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

4444 129th Street North, Hugo, MN 55038

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit 2 Available 03/01/20 Tiny House - Property Id: 215561

Newly built tiny house located right on North end of Bald Eagle Lake. Wonderful location and beautiful view of the lake.

1 bedroom
1 bathroom
Kitchen
Living room
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215561
Property Id 215561

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5513284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 129th St. North 2 have any available units?
4444 129th St. North 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hugo, MN.
What amenities does 4444 129th St. North 2 have?
Some of 4444 129th St. North 2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4444 129th St. North 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4444 129th St. North 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 129th St. North 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4444 129th St. North 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hugo.
Does 4444 129th St. North 2 offer parking?
No, 4444 129th St. North 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4444 129th St. North 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4444 129th St. North 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 129th St. North 2 have a pool?
No, 4444 129th St. North 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4444 129th St. North 2 have accessible units?
No, 4444 129th St. North 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 129th St. North 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4444 129th St. North 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4444 129th St. North 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4444 129th St. North 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

