pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:31 AM
44 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hugo, MN
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3497 Maureen Ln
3497 Maureen Lane, Stillwater, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1763 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms August 1 MOVE IN - Property Id: 303859 HURRY! This home will not stay on the market long! Walking & Biking trails next to your unit, with private deck area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8615 215th st n Forest lake
8615 215th Street North, Forest Lake, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,110
2012 sqft
Rare Forest Lake schools and FL lake view 4 bed property available for lease!!! - Come check out this amazing new rental in Forest lake schools! Has views of the lake, boasts 4 beds, 2 baths! 2 beds upstairs with a big family room that overlooks an
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
21021 Juno Avenue North
21021 Juno Avenue North, Forest Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,495
900 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Beaches all closed? No problem! Love to go boating or fishing? This one-level lakefront property is the perfect place to unwind after a long day or to build memories for a lifetime. 1/2 hour from the Twin Cities.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
20445 Everton Trail North
20445 Everton Trail North, Forest Lake, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,945
3470 sqft
Hard to find 4 br's on one level with an impressively large master bedroom. Large master bath with 2 large walk in closets. Open modern flowing floor plan with main floor laundry, dining room and office.
Results within 10 miles of Hugo
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
7 Units Available
Little Canada
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D, Vadnais Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location with easy access to I-35E and 694. Spend the day at the nearby Gervais Lake or stay at home and enjoy the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment. Outdoor pool and utilities included.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Little Canada
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,357
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Hillside
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Fully renovated apartment homes just minutes from Highway 36 and 94. Beautiful new gym, dog park and BBQ/entertainment area. Apartments have modern updates like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
North St. Paul
Central Village Apartments
2510 7th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
765 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment units include granite countertops, modern appliances, ceramic tile floors and ceiling fans. In the heart of downtown North St. Paul, shops and restaurants are within walking distance of the complex.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
North St. Paul
Regency Park
2240 Skillman Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,026
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
900 sqft
The recently renovated Regency Park in North St. Paul benefits from an on-site pool and BBQ/grill, along with easy access to local malls and highway networks. 24-hour maintenance and laundry come standard.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Wabbasso Lake
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,159
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1017 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
South Owasso
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St, Roseville, MN
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers.
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
1 Unit Available
Little Canada
Quebec Apartments
2965 Country Drive, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
Located in beautiful Little Canada, Quebec Apartments offers cozy, well-maintained one and two-bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
18 Units Available
Grass Lake
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,551
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The great outdoors is right outside your door. Take off on trails, hit the lakes then come home to the most stylish and well-designed apartments in Shoreview.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Capital View
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,093
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville is an apartment community close to schools, shopping centers and commercial establishments for your convenience. Their flexible 6-, 10-, 12- and 24-month lease terms are made to fit every need.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Cardigan
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Hillside
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$855
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
960 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Little Canada
Whispering Pond Apartments
210 County Road B2 E, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
885 sqft
Friendly community with one- and two-bedroom apartments. New granite counters and hardwood floors in some units. Complex has on-site garages and a fenced in pet run. Located near I-35.
Last updated July 1 at 06:53pm
7 Units Available
North St. Paul
Silas Pointe Apartments
2055 7th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$980
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
970 sqft
Silas Pointe Apartments is a clean community located in peaceful North St. Paul, right on the massive and quiet Goodrich Golf Course. The property is conveniently located near highways 36 and 35E, making your commute quick and simple.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Hillcrest
Montana
1749 Montana Avenue East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
800 sqft
No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4171739)
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Hazelwood
Maple Ridge
1695 County Road D E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Live on County Road with easy access to I-694 and US-61. Close to Maplewood Mall and great dining. Unique floor plans, balconies/porches with a view. Underground parking, fitness room and sauna.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Payne - Phalen
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home! Our community features
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Payne - Phalen
Park Vista - 1453
1453 Arlington Avenue East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home! Our community features
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 5500
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 5490
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
