/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM
10 Apartments for rent in Hugo, MN with pool
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
7 Units Available
Little Canada
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D, Vadnais Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location with easy access to I-35E and 694. Spend the day at the nearby Gervais Lake or stay at home and enjoy the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment. Outdoor pool and utilities included.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Little Canada
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,357
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
North St. Paul
Regency Park
2240 Skillman Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,026
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
900 sqft
The recently renovated Regency Park in North St. Paul benefits from an on-site pool and BBQ/grill, along with easy access to local malls and highway networks. 24-hour maintenance and laundry come standard.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
Wabbasso Lake
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,159
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1017 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
South Owasso
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St, Roseville, MN
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
18 Units Available
Grass Lake
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,551
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The great outdoors is right outside your door. Take off on trails, hit the lakes then come home to the most stylish and well-designed apartments in Shoreview.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Capital View
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,093
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville is an apartment community close to schools, shopping centers and commercial establishments for your convenience. Their flexible 6-, 10-, 12- and 24-month lease terms are made to fit every need.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Cardigan
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
8 Units Available
Hillside
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$855
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
960 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Hills
3185 Karth Rd, White Bear Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1057 sqft
Ideal location! Nestled in-between 694 and Bergeron Pond, these recently renovated apartments come furnished with all the essentials. Pet-friendly with gym access, a game room, courtyard and on-site laundry.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN