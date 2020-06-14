Apartment List
/
MN
/
hugo
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

45 Apartments for rent in Hugo, MN with garage

Hugo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4553 Victor Path Unit 5
4553 Victor Path, Hugo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1682 sqft
Beautiful 2BR/2BA Hugo town home located in a quiet community. Spacious, sunny open floor plan main level with hardwood floors, bright and beautiful kitchen with all the amenities including center island for additional space and dining area.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5927 131st Court N
5927 131st Ct N, Hugo, MN
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
4046 sqft
Wow, Brand New Construction for rent. Attention to detail you love, this home touts a state of the art, two story indoor court tucked behind the 3 car garage.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13073 Fondant Trail N
13073 Fondant Trl N, Hugo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1687 sqft
Brand New rambler with open floor plan.Every detail was carefully selected & quality crafted.
Results within 5 miles of Hugo
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
Cherry Court
2095 Dotte Dr, White Bear Lake, MN
Studio
$965
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax in the sparkling pool or tranquil courtyard when not enjoying the quaint, community feel of your new home. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and refrigerator included make these apartments, close to White Bear Lake, perfect.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4870 Otter lake road
4870 Otter Lake Road, White Bear Lake, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
1775 sqft
4870 Otter lake road Available 06/15/20 BEAUTIFUL WHITE BEAR LAKE HOME NESTLED ON WOODED LOT WITH WILDLIFE, PEACEFULNESS, AND PRIVACY! - Another beautiful listing from Sammi and the Dreamteam! Don't miss out on this rare opportunity! Your secret
Results within 10 miles of Hugo
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:20am
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,280
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hillside
12 Units Available
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$805
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
833 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
North St. Paul
11 Units Available
Regency Park
2240 Skillman Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
Studio
$892
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$912
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
900 sqft
The recently renovated Regency Park in North St. Paul benefits from an on-site pool and BBQ/grill, along with easy access to local malls and highway networks. 24-hour maintenance and laundry come standard.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Wabbasso Lake
19 Units Available
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$989
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1025 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
Little Canada
10 Units Available
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D, Vadnais Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1078 sqft
Perfect location with easy access to I-35E and 694. Spend the day at the nearby Gervais Lake or stay at home and enjoy the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment. Outdoor pool and utilities included.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cardigan
17 Units Available
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
$1,355
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Little Canada
11 Units Available
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,291
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Little Canada
1 Unit Available
Whispering Pond Apartments
210 County Road B2 E, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
885 sqft
Friendly community with one- and two-bedroom apartments. New granite counters and hardwood floors in some units. Complex has on-site garages and a fenced in pet run. Located near I-35.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Hillside
8 Units Available
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
950 sqft
Fully renovated apartment homes just minutes from Highway 36 and 94. Beautiful new gym, dog park and BBQ/entertainment area. Apartments have modern updates like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Capital View
19 Units Available
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,114
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville is an apartment community close to schools, shopping centers and commercial establishments for your convenience. Their flexible 6-, 10-, 12- and 24-month lease terms are made to fit every need.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Payne - Phalen
Contact for Availability
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home! Our community features
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Payne - Phalen
Contact for Availability
Park Vista - 1453
1453 Arlington Avenue East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home! Our community features
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 8 at 04:15pm
North St. Paul
3 Units Available
Silas Pointe Apartments
2055 7th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$980
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
775 sqft
Silas Pointe Apartments is a clean community located in peaceful North St. Paul, right on the massive and quiet Goodrich Golf Course. The property is conveniently located near highways 36 and 35E, making your commute quick and simple.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 5500
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 5490
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 4057
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
Little Canada
3 Units Available
Quebec Apartments
2965 Country Drive, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
$885
2 Bedrooms
$985
Located in beautiful Little Canada, Quebec Apartments offers cozy, well-maintained one and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you will be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home! We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 8058
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
City Guide for Hugo, MN

Vive La France! Hugo was named after famous French writer Victor Hugo, who wrote the epic "Les Miserables_." _The city was dubbed Hugo by Michael Houle, the town's first postmaster, in 1882. It makes sense, as Houle was French-Canadian!

Hugo, Minnesota, is a suburb of Minneapolis. It was settled early on by French Canadians (including Michael Houle) and officially deemed a city in 1906. Like much of Minnesota, the city has tons of lakes in it, making it a scenic spot, especially compared to the large concrete city nearby. In 2008, an F3 tornado ripped through Hugo and did a lot of damage in town. In the end, however, the tornado ended up only being a testament to the strength of the community. The town banded together to rebuild and restrengthen. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hugo, MN

Hugo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Hugo 2 BedroomsHugo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHugo 3 BedroomsHugo Apartments with Balcony
Hugo Apartments with GarageHugo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHugo Apartments with ParkingHugo Apartments with Pool
Hugo Apartments with Washer-DryerHugo Dog Friendly ApartmentsHugo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNNew Richmond, WISomerset, WIForest Lake, MNSouth St. Paul, MNSt. Croix Falls, WICottage Grove, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities