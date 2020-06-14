45 Apartments for rent in Hugo, MN with garage
Vive La France! Hugo was named after famous French writer Victor Hugo, who wrote the epic "Les Miserables_." _The city was dubbed Hugo by Michael Houle, the town's first postmaster, in 1882. It makes sense, as Houle was French-Canadian!
Hugo, Minnesota, is a suburb of Minneapolis. It was settled early on by French Canadians (including Michael Houle) and officially deemed a city in 1906. Like much of Minnesota, the city has tons of lakes in it, making it a scenic spot, especially compared to the large concrete city nearby. In 2008, an F3 tornado ripped through Hugo and did a lot of damage in town. In the end, however, the tornado ended up only being a testament to the strength of the community. The town banded together to rebuild and restrengthen. See more
Hugo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.