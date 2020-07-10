/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:36 PM
24 Apartments for rent in Farmington, MN with washer-dryer
106 Units Available
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way, Lakeville, MN
Studio
$1,340
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1162 sqft
At Springs at Lakeville, you’ll enjoy townhome-style living, with all the comforts of luxury upscale neighborhood and a small-town feel! With thoughtfully designed living spaces and exceptional resort-style amenities, Springs at Lakeville in
25 Units Available
Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,385
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Invented with you in mind, The Edison at Avonlea is the newest community in the sought-after suburb of Lakeville! Near the heart of Apple Valley, you will find The Edison located in an inviting residential neighborhood with easy access to the Twin
1 Unit Available
17515 Five Oaks Drive
17515 Five Oaks Drive, Lakeville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
2144 sqft
Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove-top, energy efficient sliding doors, and nickel brushed light fixture. Hardwood floor, 24x7 Radon mitigation system. 2019 newly installed Carrier furnace and A/C air conditioner.
Results within 5 miles of Farmington
20 Units Available
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,311
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1157 sqft
Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments place you in beautiful Apple Valley, MN. Here, you get the best of both worlds - soaking in all the suburban luxuries while still experiencing that well-known, Midwest charm.
28 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,199
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,277
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1135 sqft
This gated community boasts nearly 300 apartment homes. Apartments range from studios to 3-bedroom units. This pet-friendly community is in the South Metro and offers attached garages and in-unit laundry.
13 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,318
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1102 sqft
This newly constructed community has an on-site business center, fitness center, pool and rooftop plaza. Pet-friendly. Each home offers private balconies, washers and dryers, and large walk-in closets. Stone countertops available.
17 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,337
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
World-class amenities, complete with kickboxing studio, yoga room, theater, coffee bar, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym and pool. Smoke-free community offers spacious layouts, granite counters, unique designs and in-unit laundry. Bring Fido along, we're pet-friendly!
62 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,435
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1203 sqft
Live Life in the Clouds 'Nuvelo', an Italian word meaning cloud, is a new apartment community inspired by its beautiful park-side location. Every inch of this luxury apartment community is designed to bring you a relaxed and carefree lifestyle.
152 Units Available
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,479
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1337 sqft
The Edison at Spirit is located in the thriving suburb of Lakeville, MN. In a city recognized for a growing population, an exceptional quality of life and numerous award-winning schools, you will see why this location is perfect for you.
1 Unit Available
21318 Hytrail Cir
21318 Hytrail Circle, Lakeville, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
2500 sqft
NO Pets, No Smoking. This beautiful townhome is brought to you by Minnesota Home Rental. It features a large open floor plan, spacious kitchen with center island and pantry, vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace all on the main level.
1 Unit Available
Scott Highlands
6710 131st Street West
6710 131st Street West, Apple Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Available 07/15/20 Great Home Close to MN Zoo, Parks, & Schools - Property Id: 99701 Great community home that has been recently remodeled with new appliances, 2-car garage, & deck. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 10 miles of Farmington
11 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1454 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
27 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$935
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1067 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
10 Units Available
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
920 sqft
Now with in-unit Washer/Dryers! Surrounded by mature trees & beautiful landscaping, Ballantrae Apartments offers a pleasant escape from the hustle-bustle of everyday life.
4 Units Available
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,366
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1175 sqft
This charming community is tucked into a wooded area within a quiet residential community. On-site amenities include two playgrounds, a clubhouse, outdoor pool and sundeck, and outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors with private attached garages.
1 Unit Available
Parkwood Heights
13309 Parkwood Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom homes with tuck-under garages and in-unit washer/dryer. Minutes from I-35W and Terrace Oaks West Park, and about a 10-minute drive to the Great Mall of America.
17 Units Available
Maven
7 W Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1061 sqft
Suburban living close to downtown Minneapolis. Heated outdoor swimming pool, nature trail, pond, resident dog park and on-site laundry. Eat-in kitchens with full appliances and window coverings.
1 Unit Available
2187 Cool Stream Cir
2187 Cool Stream Circle, Eagan, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
Available 09/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3-Bdrm, 3.5-bath Townhome - Property Id: 139900 Wonderful open floor plan w/9 ft ceilings. Neutral decor with oak rim. Tons of storage. Finished basement. Upper level laundry.
1 Unit Available
Prairie Lake
18293 Kerrville Trl
18293 Kerrville Trail, Lakeville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1607 sqft
18293 Kerrville Trl - Property Id: 296622 This up to date townhome has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Very spacious and in a great location. Close to parks, shopping, and easy access to the highway. Available for move in on 10/15/2020.
1 Unit Available
967 Earley Lake Curve
967 Earley Lake Cur, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2527 sqft
Please bring wipes to wipe off door handles and anything that has been touched. Thank You! Totally remodeled two story, 3 bedroom, 4 bath home. New carpeting, flooring, lights, paint, stainless appliances. Just like a brand new home.
1 Unit Available
4124 Raptor Rd
4124 Raptor Circle, Eagan, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
4124 Raptor Rd Available 06/01/20 Bright, Spacious 3 BR Town House on a Quiet Street! Attached 2-Car Garage! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.
1 Unit Available
Wilderness Run
1347 Sigfrid St E
1347 Sigfrid Street East, Eagan, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1729 sqft
1347 Sigfrid St E Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bed / 2 Bath SFH in Eagan w/ Hardwood Flrs, Big Yard, 2-Car Garage! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.
1 Unit Available
1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206
1903 Silver Bell Road, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1080 sqft
Available Now! AVAIL August 3,2020 Lots of Upgrades done to this fantastic Eagan condo. Laminate wood floors, fully tiled baths, newer appliances, counters,washer/dyer, and more. Condo offers pool, playground.
1 Unit Available
3584 Blue Jay Way #204
3584 Blue Jay Way, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
820 sqft
This well maintained condo offers high, vaulted ceilings, a large living room with lots of natural light, a dining area, stainless steel appliances, and newer carpet. One bedroom, one bath with a large closet, and washer and dryer in the bathroom.
