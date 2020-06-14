Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

125 Apartments for rent in Falcon Heights, MN with garage

Falcon Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Falcon Heights
14 Units Available
Larpenteur Manor Apartments
1740 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$948
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1000 sqft
One-bedroom apartments near bus lines and shopping for access to best of the Twin Cities. Carpeting and extra storage make apartments comfortable. Community includes pool, garage and on-site laundry. Cats welcome.
Results within 1 mile of Falcon Heights
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Energy Park
16 Units Available
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
898 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Energy Park
11 Units Available
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,138
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1056 sqft
Prime location apartments. Pet-friendly units with in-suite laundry, appliances and patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Energy Park Business and Technology Centers and Minnesota State Fair.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:15pm
Falcon Heights
17 Units Available
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
945 sqft
Como Park Apartments is conveniently located near Como Park, the Zoo, Conservatory and Como Lake. Walk along miles of trails or hop in your car for a short drive to shopping malls, restaurants, several universities and both downtown St.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Hamline
12 Units Available
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct, Roseville, MN
Studio
$945
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
810 sqft
Looking for a location that is close to malls, schools and commercial buildings? Rose Vista fits the bill. Their spacious 1- and 2-bedroom units come with storage, air conditioning, an outdoor pool, tanning suite and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
St. Anthony
4 Units Available
Hampden Square
2333 Long Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$939
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In a residential neighborhood, about 6 miles from downtown St. Paul. Easy access to highways 94 and 280. The one-bedroom apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes feature on-site laundry and off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,095
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
913 sqft
We are in a perfect location, just across the street from Como Park in a quaint St Paul neighborhood. Excellent location for Hamline and University of MN, St Paul Campus students. Better Apartments. Better Service. Better Life.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lauderdale
1 Unit Available
1696 Pleasant St Apt C
1696 Pleasant Street, Lauderdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
937 sqft
Great location in high Demand! Walk to parks, harmar mall and Roseville on bus line. Update 2bed/2 bath in Lauderdale AREA. Unit has been painted! Enjoy a Very private Balcony surrounded by mature trees.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
St. Anthony
1 Unit Available
1017 Raymond Ave - 05
1017 Raymond Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$997
775 sqft
1017 Raymond Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55114 $997/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 775 sqft.
Results within 5 miles of Falcon Heights
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
$
St. Anthony West
7 Units Available
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Julia in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:20am
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,280
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
Macalester - Groveland
61 Units Available
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,282
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1068 sqft
Were excited to have you join us in the charming and energetic Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. Weve created well-thought-out residences full of modern luxuries and conveniences.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
Hiawatha
15 Units Available
Lowa46
4621 Snelling Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,271
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1008 sqft
Steps from the Twin Cities best trails, lakes and riverside parks- and ideally nestled between both vibrant downtown'- life at Lowa46 makes every workday a breeze and weekends a blast. Bike the Greenway to Minnehaha Falls and Lake Nokomis.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
Highland
5 Units Available
St. Paul Avenue
956 Saint Paul Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
Cat-friendly community featuring off-street parking, on-site laundry facilities, 24/7 maintenance, and bonus storage. Conveniently located near Hwy 55, Hwy 5, and I-35E and close to public transportation. Rent includes utilities.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cedar-Riverside
16 Units Available
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
821 sqft
Luxury community steps from the Mississippi River featuring art from local Minneapolis artists. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, concierge, pool table, yoga, game room, fire pit and more. Units feature laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown East
45 Units Available
Edition
511 South 4th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,275
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1280 sqft
Three boutique East Town Minneapolis apartment buildings located in the heart of Minneapolis. Near four-acre Commons Park. Skyway system and retailers nearby. Patio and balcony available. Granite top counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Wabbasso Lake
19 Units Available
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$989
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1025 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:18am
St. Anthony
27 Units Available
2700 University
2700 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,338
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1237 sqft
Superb location on the Green Line puts you close to everything you need in St. Paul. Elegant interiors complement the spacious community amenities: coffee bar, green community, free sporting event tickets, cycling and more.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Downtown West
49 Units Available
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,326
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Loop
14 Units Available
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,450
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1204 sqft
Great location near main roadways, groceries, dining and more. Ultra-modern apartments with beautiful finishes. Parking garage, 24 hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cardigan
17 Units Available
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
$1,355
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Snelling Hamline
30 Units Available
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,413
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1300 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Energy Park
89 Units Available
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,050
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
St. Anthony
18 Units Available
The Lyric at Carleton Place
765 Hampden Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,335
687 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1157 sqft
The Lyric at Carleton Place is smack dab in the middle of the Twin Cities metro area, right in between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Falcon Heights, MN

Falcon Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

