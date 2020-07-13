/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 PM
49 Apartments for rent in Excelsior, MN with pool
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Christmas Lake Manor
832 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk-in closets, extra storage, patio, and central air and heat. Amenities include gym, grilling area, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly. Short-term leases available.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Tonkaway
818 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
756 sqft
Tonkaway Apartments - Large screened porches...just off Hwy 7......garages...short walk to Lake Minnetonka Tonkaway Apartments offers spacious two-bedroom apartment homes in a quiet, well cared for community.
Results within 5 miles of Excelsior
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
6 Units Available
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
945 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, balcony and ceiling fans. Amenities include BBQ, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Short-term lease available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
26 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,041
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,103
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1044 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
6 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,261
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
17886 S Shore Lane W
17886 South Shore Lane West, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1729 sqft
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This inviting home has hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, skylights a gas fireplace and a multi-tier deck overlooking a great backyard.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
4407 Wilshire Boulevard
4407 Wilshire Boulevard, Mound, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
915 sqft
ANOTHER LISTING FROM PAUL @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 2 bed, 1 bath condo is available for 7/2 move in date. Incredible homes with beautiful features, nice kitchen and wonderful neighborhood. Around the lake with indoor pool.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
5100 Clear Spring Road
5100 Clear Spring Road, Minnetonka, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Available August 1st! 3 Bed 2 Bath Duplex home located behind "Fun Factory" in Minnetonka. Minnetonka school district with pickup from the buses right out front! Kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area that reaches out into the living.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
3414 Autumn Woods Drive
3414 Autumn Woods Drive, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,885
1342 sqft
Available August 2nd. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This apartment includes a private entry, lots of windows, fireplace, attached garage, and an in unit washer and dryer.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
1944 Commonwealth Boulevard
1944 Commonwealth Boulevard, Chanhassen, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1630 sqft
Available September 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This end unit townhome has an open concept design, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and large windows allowing tons of natural light.
Results within 10 miles of Excelsior
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
20 Units Available
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,220
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1134 sqft
These elegantly furnished luxury apartments feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and fireplace. Fully equipped community grounds offer pool, club house, media room and Wi-Fi. Close to downtown shopping and city amenities.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
15 Units Available
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,538
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,647
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1157 sqft
This stunning, 5-story Class A apartment community is situated in a woodland oasis surrounded on all sides by water. Spacious luxury units and first-class amenities, including club room, coffee lounge with Wi-Fi, sauna and spa.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
35 Units Available
Gates at Carlson Center
300 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,348
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1097 sqft
Close to the stunning beauty of Lake Minnetonka, Gates at Carlson Center is also connected to the wider locale via I-494 and I-394. Fully furnished apartments are supported by concierge and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
$
7 Units Available
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1068 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
$
12 Units Available
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,260
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1287 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,159
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
960 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated apartments with modern touches. Stainless steel and fireplaces in select units. Furnished units available. Community has 24 hour gym, courtyard, pool and parking.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1011 sqft
Recently renovated pet-friendly rental apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Grounds include convenient party room and cyber cafe. Quick access to highways, parks, trails and Wayzata school district.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd, Shakopee, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,185
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, recently renovated, smoke-free units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym on site. Memorial Park and the Minnesota River mere minutes away. Convenient access to Highway 169 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Downtown Hopkins
Gallery Flats
50 8th Ave S, Hopkins, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,462
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,083
1093 sqft
Bright and airy apartments with maple cabinets and granite countertops provide modern style in walking distance from parks and restaurants. Gym, media room, pool and clubhouse make community living something special.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,464
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,658
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1150 sqft
Easy access to the I-394 and only a short journey to Minneapolis' Meadow Park, Residences at 1700 is the prime location for urban living. Enjoy excellent retail outlets and eateries nearby.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
26 Units Available
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,192
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1075 sqft
Convenient location near US-212, just minutes to downtown Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry, balcony or patio. The luxury community offers amenities like a pool, sauna, basketball court and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
Regency Woods
2200 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,228
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,352
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1075 sqft
Gorgeous apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Ideally located near the beautiful Minnetonka Loop Trail and the Ridgedale Regional Center. Enjoy 24-hour gym, club house, pool and more.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,316
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1207 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Eden Prairie, near I-494 and Eden Prairie Center. Units with open floor plans, gas fireplace, step-out balconies, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
11 Units Available
Burning Tree West
14017 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1012 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Burning Tree West in Eden Prairie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Excelsior 1 BedroomsExcelsior 2 BedroomsExcelsior Apartments with BalconyExcelsior Apartments with Garage
Excelsior Apartments with GymExcelsior Apartments with Hardwood FloorsExcelsior Apartments with ParkingExcelsior Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MN
St. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MN