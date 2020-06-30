10057 Lee Drive - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Extraordinary twin home in great Eden Prairie area! This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Huge home with over 3,000 sq. feet! You will see the kitchen has some amazing features. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar! There is beautiful hardwood floor throughout the whole main level. Tons of open space and windows that allow natural light into the home. Master bedroom has its own private double sink bathroom and walk in closet. Downstairs has an additional living area with a walk-out to your private wooded yard. Washer and dryer in unit. Attached 2 car garage. School District 272.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $2795 Security Deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Beautiful, updated Twin Home that backs up to wooded area!