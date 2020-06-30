All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:35 PM

10057 Lee Drive - 1

10057 Lee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10057 Lee Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Extraordinary twin home in great Eden Prairie area! This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Huge home with over 3,000 sq. feet! You will see the kitchen has some amazing features. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar! There is beautiful hardwood floor throughout the whole main level. Tons of open space and windows that allow natural light into the home. Master bedroom has its own private double sink bathroom and walk in closet. Downstairs has an additional living area with a walk-out to your private wooded yard. Washer and dryer in unit. Attached 2 car garage. School District 272.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $2795 Security Deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Beautiful, updated Twin Home that backs up to wooded area!

