Duluth, MN
711 Irving Place Second Floor
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

711 Irving Place Second Floor

711 Irving Place · No Longer Available
Location

711 Irving Place, Duluth, MN 55812
Congdon

Amenities

garage
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Congdon Upper Floor Available Now!! Heat, Hot Water, and Sewer Included!! - Beautiful, spacious home in fabulous Congdon Neighborhood available NOW! Call Deanna at 218-626-5999 to view this 3-4 bedroom, 2 bath home with off street parking and additional storage in garage as well. This home has the charm of 1916! Heat, Hot Water/Sewer INCLUDED!! Close to the new BlueStone shopping area with new restaurants. Close to UMD and 8 blocks down is Lake Superior and the Lakewalk.
This home is professionally managed by D Page Blue LLC.

Rental License # 059001610

(RLNE2225106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Irving Place Second Floor have any available units?
711 Irving Place Second Floor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, MN.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
Is 711 Irving Place Second Floor currently offering any rent specials?
711 Irving Place Second Floor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Irving Place Second Floor pet-friendly?
No, 711 Irving Place Second Floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 711 Irving Place Second Floor offer parking?
Yes, 711 Irving Place Second Floor does offer parking.
Does 711 Irving Place Second Floor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Irving Place Second Floor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Irving Place Second Floor have a pool?
No, 711 Irving Place Second Floor does not have a pool.
Does 711 Irving Place Second Floor have accessible units?
No, 711 Irving Place Second Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Irving Place Second Floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Irving Place Second Floor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Irving Place Second Floor have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 Irving Place Second Floor does not have units with air conditioning.
