Duluth, MN
614 N 13th Ave E
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

614 N 13th Ave E

614 North 13th Avenue East · (218) 390-4317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

614 North 13th Avenue East, Duluth, MN 55805
East End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 614 N 13th Ave E · Avail. Sep 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
614 N 13th Ave E Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home Available September 1st! - Come take a look at this lovely 2 bedroom! Don't miss the opportunity to call this place home. Updated bathroom and kitchen, large bedrooms and spacious living space. Close to Chester Park, Burrito Union, Sarah's Table, Snooty Fox, and much much more. Schedule a showing, this place will not last. There is a small area for off street parking to fit two compact cars as well!

The home is pet friendly, please inquire for details.

Schedule your showing today at www.rentwithheirloom.com

(RLNE5034291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 N 13th Ave E have any available units?
614 N 13th Ave E has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 614 N 13th Ave E have?
Some of 614 N 13th Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 N 13th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
614 N 13th Ave E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 N 13th Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 N 13th Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 614 N 13th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 614 N 13th Ave E does offer parking.
Does 614 N 13th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 614 N 13th Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 N 13th Ave E have a pool?
No, 614 N 13th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 614 N 13th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 614 N 13th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 614 N 13th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 N 13th Ave E has units with dishwashers.
