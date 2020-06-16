Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

614 N 13th Ave E Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home Available September 1st! - Come take a look at this lovely 2 bedroom! Don't miss the opportunity to call this place home. Updated bathroom and kitchen, large bedrooms and spacious living space. Close to Chester Park, Burrito Union, Sarah's Table, Snooty Fox, and much much more. Schedule a showing, this place will not last. There is a small area for off street parking to fit two compact cars as well!



The home is pet friendly, please inquire for details.



Schedule your showing today at www.rentwithheirloom.com



(RLNE5034291)