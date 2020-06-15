All apartments in Duluth
509 Spear Ave

509 Spear Avenue · (218) 390-4317
Location

509 Spear Avenue, Duluth, MN 55803
Congdon

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 509 Spear Ave · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1221 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
509 Spear Ave Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Stunning Remodeled Home Close To Morley Heights Park! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION

Be the first to see this beautiful home!
This home has two great porches for hanging out on, off street parking, a great yard for kids or pets to play in and you are a quick walk to Morley Heights Park! Walk into this home and be taken away by its beauty, large living room and dinning room are perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has plenty of cupboard space for storage and plenty of counter space for all your cooking needs! The first bedroom is located on the main level, perfectly located for easy access. The other three bedrooms are located upstairs, each room as plenty of closet space and are perfect size to make this room ours! Step into the bathroom and notice how light and clean it feels! This bathroom also comes with a tub shower combo! Head to the basement where you will find a second shower and last but not least, a washer and dryer! The basement is perfect for all your storage needs!

You may not be able to schedule a showing if you do not select the cosigner option.

If you would like to see multiple June 1st homes, please schedule a showing for one home, then email us at leasing@rentwithheirloom.com with a list of the additional homes you would like to see. We will set up a tour style showing for you!

(RLNE4293491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Spear Ave have any available units?
509 Spear Ave has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 Spear Ave have?
Some of 509 Spear Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Spear Ave currently offering any rent specials?
509 Spear Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Spear Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 Spear Ave is pet friendly.
Does 509 Spear Ave offer parking?
Yes, 509 Spear Ave does offer parking.
Does 509 Spear Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 Spear Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Spear Ave have a pool?
No, 509 Spear Ave does not have a pool.
Does 509 Spear Ave have accessible units?
No, 509 Spear Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Spear Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Spear Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
