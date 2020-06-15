Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

509 Spear Ave Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Stunning Remodeled Home Close To Morley Heights Park! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION



Be the first to see this beautiful home!

This home has two great porches for hanging out on, off street parking, a great yard for kids or pets to play in and you are a quick walk to Morley Heights Park! Walk into this home and be taken away by its beauty, large living room and dinning room are perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has plenty of cupboard space for storage and plenty of counter space for all your cooking needs! The first bedroom is located on the main level, perfectly located for easy access. The other three bedrooms are located upstairs, each room as plenty of closet space and are perfect size to make this room ours! Step into the bathroom and notice how light and clean it feels! This bathroom also comes with a tub shower combo! Head to the basement where you will find a second shower and last but not least, a washer and dryer! The basement is perfect for all your storage needs!



You may not be able to schedule a showing if you do not select the cosigner option.



If you would like to see multiple June 1st homes, please schedule a showing for one home, then email us at leasing@rentwithheirloom.com with a list of the additional homes you would like to see. We will set up a tour style showing for you!



(RLNE4293491)