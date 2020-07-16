Amenities

2939 Minnesota Ave Available 09/01/20 Enjoy Park Point Sunsets Daily! Open September 1st - You will love this spacious two bedroom, two bath Park Point cottage! This home is on the harbor side with excellent water access for kayaking, canoeing and small boating activities. Enjoy the back yard and private outdoor seating all just steps from the bay. Inside this home has two bedrooms, dining & sitting area by the decorative fireplace, a newly renovated bathroom, and a large great room with beautiful vaulted ceilings! Includes off-street parking and a full laundry room off the kitchen. Garage is for storage only you may not use it to park a vehicle in.



Pets considered- please inquire for details.

