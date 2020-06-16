All apartments in Duluth
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

26 East Superior Street Unit 503

26 East Superior Street · (218) 626-5999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 East Superior Street, Duluth, MN 55802
Downtown Duluth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 26 East Superior Street Unit 503 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Furnished Upscale Lake View Downtown Condo in Wieland Block! Available Now! - Welcome to Beautiful Downtown Duluth! Call Deanna today at 218-626-5999 to schedule a viewing of this stunning, furnished 1350-square-foot condo at Wieland Block is custom designed with no detail overlooked. This 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo has a master suite with master bath and large walk-in closet, laundry, and gourmet galley kitchen with high-end appliances. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and leads out to a deck/patio space with fantastic lake views. Underground heated parking for one car is included. Conveniently located on the Downtown Skywalk. Many restaurants, movie theaters, shopping, dancing, concert halls, sports arenas, and other entertainment are all within 3 miles of this outstanding downtown location. In less than 20 minutes arrive at beautiful downtown parks, the boardwalk (which leads to miles of biking trails up the North Shore and south to the Munger State Trail), Spirit Mountain Ski Area (link this), world-class mountain bike trails, or the Duluth International Airport.

Call Deanna for a showing today! 218-626-5999

Professionally Managed by D Page Blue LLC

Rental License # LS-1-6789

(RLNE1833065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 East Superior Street Unit 503 have any available units?
26 East Superior Street Unit 503 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 East Superior Street Unit 503 have?
Some of 26 East Superior Street Unit 503's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 East Superior Street Unit 503 currently offering any rent specials?
26 East Superior Street Unit 503 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 East Superior Street Unit 503 pet-friendly?
No, 26 East Superior Street Unit 503 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 26 East Superior Street Unit 503 offer parking?
Yes, 26 East Superior Street Unit 503 does offer parking.
Does 26 East Superior Street Unit 503 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 East Superior Street Unit 503 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 East Superior Street Unit 503 have a pool?
No, 26 East Superior Street Unit 503 does not have a pool.
Does 26 East Superior Street Unit 503 have accessible units?
No, 26 East Superior Street Unit 503 does not have accessible units.
Does 26 East Superior Street Unit 503 have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 East Superior Street Unit 503 does not have units with dishwashers.
