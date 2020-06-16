26 East Superior Street Unit 503

Amenities

patio / balcony parking walk in closets media room furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking media room

Furnished Upscale Lake View Downtown Condo in Wieland Block! Available Now! - Welcome to Beautiful Downtown Duluth! Call Deanna today at 218-626-5999 to schedule a viewing of this stunning, furnished 1350-square-foot condo at Wieland Block is custom designed with no detail overlooked. This 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo has a master suite with master bath and large walk-in closet, laundry, and gourmet galley kitchen with high-end appliances. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and leads out to a deck/patio space with fantastic lake views. Underground heated parking for one car is included. Conveniently located on the Downtown Skywalk. Many restaurants, movie theaters, shopping, dancing, concert halls, sports arenas, and other entertainment are all within 3 miles of this outstanding downtown location. In less than 20 minutes arrive at beautiful downtown parks, the boardwalk (which leads to miles of biking trails up the North Shore and south to the Munger State Trail), Spirit Mountain Ski Area (link this), world-class mountain bike trails, or the Duluth International Airport.



Call Deanna for a showing today! 218-626-5999



Professionally Managed by D Page Blue LLC



Rental License # LS-1-6789



(RLNE1833065)