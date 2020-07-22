Amenities

2241 W 11th Street - #1 Available 09/01/20 Freshly Remodeled Apartment - Be the first to check out this beautiful remolded duplex! Walk through the front door to the spacious living room where you will have plenty of room for all of your furniture. Off of the living room is the first bedroom where you will notice a double door closet and extra storage space for all your belongs. You will also notice the beautiful windows that bring in plenty of natural light. Head over to the second bedroom and step on the soft new carpet, look through the big double windows and take a peek in the big double door closet. Make your way to spacious kitchen that has plenty of counter space, lots of storage, and even has a walk in pantry! Lets not forget about the stunning remodeled bathroom that has more storage and a bathtub/shower combo. Head outside to the private backyard and enjoy a relaxing night. This property is located near Lake Superior College, making it an easy commute to get to school or work.

All utilities are include in rent! There is also a washer and dryer on site!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4245269)