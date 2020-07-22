All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 2241 W 11th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, MN
/
2241 W 11th Street
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

2241 W 11th Street

2241 West 11th Street · (218) 390-4317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all

Location

2241 West 11th Street, Duluth, MN 55806
Observation Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2241 W 11th Street - #1 · Avail. Sep 1

$915

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
extra storage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2241 W 11th Street - #1 Available 09/01/20 Freshly Remodeled Apartment - Be the first to check out this beautiful remolded duplex! Walk through the front door to the spacious living room where you will have plenty of room for all of your furniture. Off of the living room is the first bedroom where you will notice a double door closet and extra storage space for all your belongs. You will also notice the beautiful windows that bring in plenty of natural light. Head over to the second bedroom and step on the soft new carpet, look through the big double windows and take a peek in the big double door closet. Make your way to spacious kitchen that has plenty of counter space, lots of storage, and even has a walk in pantry! Lets not forget about the stunning remodeled bathroom that has more storage and a bathtub/shower combo. Head outside to the private backyard and enjoy a relaxing night. This property is located near Lake Superior College, making it an easy commute to get to school or work.
All utilities are include in rent! There is also a washer and dryer on site!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4245269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2241 W 11th Street have any available units?
2241 W 11th Street has a unit available for $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2241 W 11th Street have?
Some of 2241 W 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2241 W 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2241 W 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2241 W 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2241 W 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 2241 W 11th Street offer parking?
No, 2241 W 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2241 W 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2241 W 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2241 W 11th Street have a pool?
No, 2241 W 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2241 W 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 2241 W 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2241 W 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2241 W 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2241 W 11th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ramsey Village II
5404 Ramsey St
Duluth, MN 55807
Chesterwood
723 Kenwood Ave
Duluth, MN 55811
Les Chateaux
3800 London Rd
Duluth, MN 55804
Greysolon Plaza
231 E Superior St
Duluth, MN 55802
Highland Chateau
822 Baylis St
Duluth, MN 55811
Cove Apartments
1 East 1st Street
Duluth, MN 55802
Ramsey Village
5402 Ramsey St
Duluth, MN 55807
Lofts on Canal
20 Sutphin St
Duluth, MN 55802

Similar Pages

Duluth 2 Bedroom ApartmentsDuluth Apartments with Parking
Duluth Cheap ApartmentsDuluth Dog Friendly Apartments
Duluth Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hibbing, MNCloquet, MNHermantown, MN
Virginia, MNEveleth, MN
Mountain Iron, MNSuperior, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton ParkDuluth Heights
East End
Downtown Duluth

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-DuluthFond du Lac Tribal and Community College
Hibbing Community College
Mesabi Range College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity