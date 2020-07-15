1900 Minnesota Avenue - Park Point Unit 6

Amenities

Beautiful, Furnished Luxury Condo on Lake Superior's Park Point in Duluth, Minnesota! - Beautiful Upper 2 Bedroom Condo on Lake Superior's Park Point! Call Deanna at D Page Blue LLC 218-626-5999.



Two full bathrooms, two bedrooms (second doubles as a second living area with pull-out sofa), ample storage and laundry closet. Enjoy fabulous beachfront living in this beautiful upper 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium at "The Landings". The upper level unit has a spectacular view of Lake Superior! The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and features a dining room/living room combo with a deck facing the beach. Many upgrades throughout, including stainless kitchen with granite countertops and island. Master bedroom has a private bathroom and walk in shower and jetted tub. The second bedroom has a lakeview. A second full bathroom is great for guests! This condo also has a stack washer/dryer, dishwasher, and heated underground garage space. High efficiency Dual fuel electric heat. Association dues included in the rent. Unit is approximately 1296 square feet.



Rental License #LS-1-3105



This property is professionally managed by D Page Blue LLC.

218-626-5999



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3239442)