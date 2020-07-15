All apartments in Duluth
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

1900 Minnesota Avenue - Park Point Unit 6

1900 Minnesota Avenue · (218) 626-5999
Location

1900 Minnesota Avenue, Duluth, MN 55802
Park Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1900 Minnesota Avenue - Park Point Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, Furnished Luxury Condo on Lake Superior's Park Point in Duluth, Minnesota! - Beautiful Upper 2 Bedroom Condo on Lake Superior's Park Point! Call Deanna at D Page Blue LLC 218-626-5999.

Two full bathrooms, two bedrooms (second doubles as a second living area with pull-out sofa), ample storage and laundry closet. Enjoy fabulous beachfront living in this beautiful upper 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium at "The Landings". The upper level unit has a spectacular view of Lake Superior! The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and features a dining room/living room combo with a deck facing the beach. Many upgrades throughout, including stainless kitchen with granite countertops and island. Master bedroom has a private bathroom and walk in shower and jetted tub. The second bedroom has a lakeview. A second full bathroom is great for guests! This condo also has a stack washer/dryer, dishwasher, and heated underground garage space. High efficiency Dual fuel electric heat. Association dues included in the rent. Unit is approximately 1296 square feet.

Rental License #LS-1-3105

This property is professionally managed by D Page Blue LLC.
218-626-5999

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3239442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Minnesota Avenue - Park Point Unit 6 have any available units?
1900 Minnesota Avenue - Park Point Unit 6 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Minnesota Avenue - Park Point Unit 6 have?
Some of 1900 Minnesota Avenue - Park Point Unit 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Minnesota Avenue - Park Point Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Minnesota Avenue - Park Point Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Minnesota Avenue - Park Point Unit 6 pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Minnesota Avenue - Park Point Unit 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 1900 Minnesota Avenue - Park Point Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Minnesota Avenue - Park Point Unit 6 offers parking.
Does 1900 Minnesota Avenue - Park Point Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1900 Minnesota Avenue - Park Point Unit 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Minnesota Avenue - Park Point Unit 6 have a pool?
No, 1900 Minnesota Avenue - Park Point Unit 6 does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Minnesota Avenue - Park Point Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 1900 Minnesota Avenue - Park Point Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Minnesota Avenue - Park Point Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Minnesota Avenue - Park Point Unit 6 has units with dishwashers.
