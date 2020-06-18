All apartments in Duluth
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

110 Niagara St E

110 East Niagara Street · (218) 390-4317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 East Niagara Street, Duluth, MN 55811
Kenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 110 Niagara St E · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
110 Niagara St E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - 4 Bedroom Home Close to Campus! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION

Be the first to see this beautiful home!
This home has a great porch for hanging out on, off street parking, a great yard for kids or pets to play in and you are a quick walk to St. Scholastica! Walk into this home and be taken away by its beauty, large living room and great bedroom sizes. The kitchen has plenty of cupboard space for storage and plenty of counter space for all your cooking needs and TWO fridges! Don't miss your chance to live in the perfect 4 bedroom home!

You may not be able to schedule a showing if you do not select the cosigner option.

If you would like to see multiple June 1st homes, please schedule a showing for one home, then email us at leasing@rentwithheirloom.com with a list of the additional homes you would like to see. We will set up a tour style showing for you!

(RLNE5662058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Niagara St E have any available units?
110 Niagara St E has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Niagara St E have?
Some of 110 Niagara St E's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Niagara St E currently offering any rent specials?
110 Niagara St E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Niagara St E pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Niagara St E is pet friendly.
Does 110 Niagara St E offer parking?
Yes, 110 Niagara St E does offer parking.
Does 110 Niagara St E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Niagara St E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Niagara St E have a pool?
No, 110 Niagara St E does not have a pool.
Does 110 Niagara St E have accessible units?
No, 110 Niagara St E does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Niagara St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Niagara St E does not have units with dishwashers.
