Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

110 Niagara St E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - 4 Bedroom Home Close to Campus! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION



Be the first to see this beautiful home!

This home has a great porch for hanging out on, off street parking, a great yard for kids or pets to play in and you are a quick walk to St. Scholastica! Walk into this home and be taken away by its beauty, large living room and great bedroom sizes. The kitchen has plenty of cupboard space for storage and plenty of counter space for all your cooking needs and TWO fridges! Don't miss your chance to live in the perfect 4 bedroom home!



You may not be able to schedule a showing if you do not select the cosigner option.



If you would like to see multiple June 1st homes, please schedule a showing for one home, then email us at leasing@rentwithheirloom.com with a list of the additional homes you would like to see. We will set up a tour style showing for you!



(RLNE5662058)