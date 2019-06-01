6778 94th St S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 07/01/19 5 BD Cottage Grove Home for Rent - Property Id: 100888



This beautiful new home sits on a walkout lot in a cul-de-sac w/five bedrooms, four baths, 3 car garage & over 2,600 finished square feet. This home features custom-built cabinets w/quartz countertops and a ceramic tile backsplash, craftsman-style millwork. A large master bedroom suite, a fully landscaped yard w/irrigation & much more.



Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!



We have lots of homes to choose from! Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.



Qualifications :



550 credit score - Short Sales OK

3 times rent in combined income (between all adults) - Bankruptcy OK

No Violent felonies - Foreclosures OK

No evictions



*Home of your choice will be purchased and rented back to you

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100888

