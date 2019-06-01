6778 94th St S

Amenities
Available 07/01/19 5 BD Cottage Grove Home for Rent - Property Id: 100888
Text 'COTTAGE GROVE' or any other cities you are looking to live in to (763) 445-9131 for our most up to date list of homes.
This beautiful new home sits on a walkout lot in a cul-de-sac w/five bedrooms, four baths, 3 car garage & over 2,600 finished square feet. This home features custom-built cabinets w/quartz countertops and a ceramic tile backsplash, craftsman-style millwork. A large master bedroom suite, a fully landscaped yard w/irrigation & much more.
Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!
We have lots of homes to choose from! Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.
Qualifications :
550 credit score - Short Sales OK
3 times rent in combined income (between all adults) - Bankruptcy OK
No Violent felonies - Foreclosures OK
No evictions
*Home of your choice will be purchased and rented back to you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100888
Property Id 100888
(RLNE4713382)