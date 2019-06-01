All apartments in Cottage Grove
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

6778 94th St S

6778 94th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6778 94th Street South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 5 BD Cottage Grove Home for Rent - Property Id: 100888

Text 'COTTAGE GROVE' or any other cities you are looking to live in to (763) 445-9131 for our most up to date list of homes.

This beautiful new home sits on a walkout lot in a cul-de-sac w/five bedrooms, four baths, 3 car garage & over 2,600 finished square feet. This home features custom-built cabinets w/quartz countertops and a ceramic tile backsplash, craftsman-style millwork. A large master bedroom suite, a fully landscaped yard w/irrigation & much more.

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

We have lots of homes to choose from! Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.

Qualifications :

550 credit score - Short Sales OK
3 times rent in combined income (between all adults) - Bankruptcy OK
No Violent felonies - Foreclosures OK
No evictions

*Home of your choice will be purchased and rented back to you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100888
Property Id 100888

(RLNE4713382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6778 94th St S have any available units?
6778 94th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 6778 94th St S have?
Some of 6778 94th St S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6778 94th St S currently offering any rent specials?
6778 94th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6778 94th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6778 94th St S is pet friendly.
Does 6778 94th St S offer parking?
Yes, 6778 94th St S offers parking.
Does 6778 94th St S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6778 94th St S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6778 94th St S have a pool?
No, 6778 94th St S does not have a pool.
Does 6778 94th St S have accessible units?
No, 6778 94th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 6778 94th St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6778 94th St S has units with dishwashers.
Does 6778 94th St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6778 94th St S does not have units with air conditioning.
