Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

6730 Meadow Grass Lane

6730 Meadow Grass Lane South · No Longer Available
Location

6730 Meadow Grass Lane South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6730 Meadow Grass Lane Available 03/16/20 Spacious 2Bed plus loft/2Bath Townhome- Cottage Grove- Available Mar 16 - Spacious 2Bedroom plus loft, 2Bath townhome with open floor plan. Newer carpet in living room/dining room. Very clean. Three levels: LOWER LEVEL- Large entry way with closet and laundry room. MAIN LEVEL- Dining room, living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with breakfast bar 3/4 bath and one bedroom/office. UPPER LEVEL- Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath featuring a separate shower and tub. Loft area also on this level. Over 1,500 square feet and attached 2 Car Garage.

Water/sewer, trash, and lawn care/snow removal included. One small pet Ok. MUST SEE. Available March 16, 2020

*Note: This property does not participate in the section 8 program.

(RLNE4062686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

