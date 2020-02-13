Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

6730 Meadow Grass Lane Available 03/16/20 Spacious 2Bed plus loft/2Bath Townhome- Cottage Grove- Available Mar 16 - Spacious 2Bedroom plus loft, 2Bath townhome with open floor plan. Newer carpet in living room/dining room. Very clean. Three levels: LOWER LEVEL- Large entry way with closet and laundry room. MAIN LEVEL- Dining room, living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with breakfast bar 3/4 bath and one bedroom/office. UPPER LEVEL- Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath featuring a separate shower and tub. Loft area also on this level. Over 1,500 square feet and attached 2 Car Garage.



Water/sewer, trash, and lawn care/snow removal included. One small pet Ok. MUST SEE. Available March 16, 2020



*Note: This property does not participate in the section 8 program.



(RLNE4062686)