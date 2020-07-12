188 Apartments for rent in Columbia Heights, MN with parking
1 of 20
1 of 44
1 of 28
1 of 26
1 of 8
1 of 9
1 of 28
1 of 32
1 of 23
1 of 26
1 of 12
1 of 25
1 of 38
1 of 67
1 of 23
1 of 5
1 of 23
1 of 38
1 of 4
1 of 4
1 of 5
1 of 7
1 of 19
1 of 25
The one-armed, one-eyed, one-legged man may have just been made up for Wrongfully Accused, but Columbia Heights sure wasn't. This town plays the backdrop in the film, and really steals the show.
In 1898, Columbia Heights was formed as a village following the residents' decision to split from Fridley Township. In 1921, the town presented its own charter and became its own independent urban entity. Since then, the town has grown exponentially in size, and now is home to 20,000 people. Ironically, the very village that early Columbia Heights founders wished to escape has also grown into a good-sized urban center that borders Columbia Heights to the north and west. Maybe they should have moved a little further away if they really didn't want to be neighbors, but who are we to judge?
Having trouble with Craigslist Columbia Heights? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Columbia Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.