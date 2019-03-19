All apartments in Circle Pines
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12 Shepherd Court

12 Shepherd Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12 Shepherd Ct, Circle Pines, MN 55014
Circle Pines

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com

Welcome to your New Home! This home has many updates. Room for entertaining, BBQ's from kitchen deck & room for many toys and plenty of parking! Property is on state snowmobile trail. LL former family room to 5th bdrm or mother in law. 2 large decks and walk out covered patio. Garage wired 220 for welding, mature trees and landscaping, nice neighborhood, largest lot in cul-de-sac.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Shepherd Court have any available units?
12 Shepherd Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Circle Pines, MN.
What amenities does 12 Shepherd Court have?
Some of 12 Shepherd Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Shepherd Court currently offering any rent specials?
12 Shepherd Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Shepherd Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Shepherd Court is pet friendly.
Does 12 Shepherd Court offer parking?
Yes, 12 Shepherd Court offers parking.
Does 12 Shepherd Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Shepherd Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Shepherd Court have a pool?
No, 12 Shepherd Court does not have a pool.
Does 12 Shepherd Court have accessible units?
No, 12 Shepherd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Shepherd Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Shepherd Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Shepherd Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Shepherd Court does not have units with air conditioning.

