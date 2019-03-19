12 Shepherd Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com



Welcome to your New Home! This home has many updates. Room for entertaining, BBQ's from kitchen deck & room for many toys and plenty of parking! Property is on state snowmobile trail. LL former family room to 5th bdrm or mother in law. 2 large decks and walk out covered patio. Garage wired 220 for welding, mature trees and landscaping, nice neighborhood, largest lot in cul-de-sac.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.