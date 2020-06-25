All apartments in Chanhassen
Find more places like 6699 Mulberry Circle East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chanhassen, MN
/
6699 Mulberry Circle East
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:24 PM

6699 Mulberry Circle East

6699 Mulberry Circle East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chanhassen
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6699 Mulberry Circle East, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com! Grand, spacious 5 bed 4 bath home in great neighborhood. Beautiful two story living room. Almost an acre lot that backs up to wetlands. Four bedrooms on one level. Large kitchen area great for entertaining. Award-winning Minnetonka school district. Close to downtown Chanhassen, Excelsior and Lake Minnetonka. Rent2Own Only - Traditional Lease not available on this property. Call 320-616-1698 for more info!The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo, or included as a photo in the listing itself and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application through a private investor or owner of the subject property. Listing Courtesy Of Jason P. Stockwell at RE/MAX Results for $624,900.00.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6699 Mulberry Circle East have any available units?
6699 Mulberry Circle East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
Is 6699 Mulberry Circle East currently offering any rent specials?
6699 Mulberry Circle East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6699 Mulberry Circle East pet-friendly?
Yes, 6699 Mulberry Circle East is pet friendly.
Does 6699 Mulberry Circle East offer parking?
No, 6699 Mulberry Circle East does not offer parking.
Does 6699 Mulberry Circle East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6699 Mulberry Circle East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6699 Mulberry Circle East have a pool?
No, 6699 Mulberry Circle East does not have a pool.
Does 6699 Mulberry Circle East have accessible units?
No, 6699 Mulberry Circle East does not have accessible units.
Does 6699 Mulberry Circle East have units with dishwashers?
No, 6699 Mulberry Circle East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6699 Mulberry Circle East have units with air conditioning?
No, 6699 Mulberry Circle East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
515 West 78th Street
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd
Chanhassen, MN 55317

Similar Pages

Chanhassen 1 BedroomsChanhassen 2 Bedrooms
Chanhassen Apartments with GarageChanhassen Apartments with Parking
Chanhassen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MN
Little Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHutchinson, MNVadnais Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University