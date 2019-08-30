All apartments in Arden Hills
1484 Arden View Drive
1484 Arden View Drive

1484 Arden View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1484 Arden View Drive, Arden Hills, MN 55112

Amenities

A fantastic new opportunity by Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse! This is a lovingly cared for home situated in a high demand neighborhood! 5 bedrooms 4 baths, over 3500 sq ft. Quality built and cared for. Enjoy the duck pond and nature views from the upper deck or lower patio. Main level features a formal living room, formal dining, eat in kitchen, family room with wood burning fireplace 1/2 bath and laundry/mud room. The upper level boasts of 4 bedrooms, a full bath, and a 3/4 master bath!. The lower level is a perfect setup for mother-in-law or ? It features a nice sized bedroom, 3/4 bath, kitchenette, another family room with fireplace, and walks out to nice concrete stamped patio. Pets accepted case by case. Available Sept 5. This home is professionally managed with 24/7 cust svc availability. Rent: $2400, Dep: $2400. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and snow, and $7/mo reporting fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

