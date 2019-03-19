All apartments in Andover
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3448 South Coon Creek Drive Northwest

3448 South Coon Creek Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3448 South Coon Creek Drive Northwest, Andover, MN 55304

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to January 31st and receive March Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. February 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Andover, MN. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,139 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, detached garage, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

