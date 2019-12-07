All apartments in Andover
Find more places like 16157 Hanson Boulevard North West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Andover, MN
/
16157 Hanson Boulevard North West
Last updated December 7 2019 at 5:36 PM

16157 Hanson Boulevard North West

16157 Hanson Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16157 Hanson Boulevard Northwest, Andover, MN 55304

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool table
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool table
Here's another BEAUTIFUL home brought to you by Renters Warehouse!! I present you this Beautiful 5 bed/4 bath home, sitting on 6 acres of land, in Andover. The home features a mother-in-law portion of the home that's perfect for guest or recreation room. The home includes Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer/ 2 fireplaces/ Pool table, walk in closets and tons of storage space, detached pole barn with a TON of room, and MUCH MORE. You HAVE to see this home! Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard upkeep. (Yard upkeep options available) Rent-$2,695 Sec. Deposit-$2,695, one time admin fee of $150. Contact me today for more details. 612-345-9456. Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16157 Hanson Boulevard North West have any available units?
16157 Hanson Boulevard North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Andover, MN.
What amenities does 16157 Hanson Boulevard North West have?
Some of 16157 Hanson Boulevard North West's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16157 Hanson Boulevard North West currently offering any rent specials?
16157 Hanson Boulevard North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16157 Hanson Boulevard North West pet-friendly?
No, 16157 Hanson Boulevard North West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Andover.
Does 16157 Hanson Boulevard North West offer parking?
No, 16157 Hanson Boulevard North West does not offer parking.
Does 16157 Hanson Boulevard North West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16157 Hanson Boulevard North West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16157 Hanson Boulevard North West have a pool?
No, 16157 Hanson Boulevard North West does not have a pool.
Does 16157 Hanson Boulevard North West have accessible units?
No, 16157 Hanson Boulevard North West does not have accessible units.
Does 16157 Hanson Boulevard North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 16157 Hanson Boulevard North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16157 Hanson Boulevard North West have units with air conditioning?
No, 16157 Hanson Boulevard North West does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRamsey, MNChamplin, MNBlaine, MNAnoka, MNFridley, MNElk River, MN
Rogers, MNShoreview, MNNew Brighton, MNBrooklyn Center, MNCrystal, MNNew Hope, MNColumbia Heights, MNSt. Anthony, MNRobbinsdale, MNIsanti, MNGolden Valley, MNVadnais Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University