16157 Hanson Boulevard North West

Here's another BEAUTIFUL home brought to you by Renters Warehouse!! I present you this Beautiful 5 bed/4 bath home, sitting on 6 acres of land, in Andover. The home features a mother-in-law portion of the home that's perfect for guest or recreation room. The home includes Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer/ 2 fireplaces/ Pool table, walk in closets and tons of storage space, detached pole barn with a TON of room, and MUCH MORE. You HAVE to see this home! Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard upkeep. (Yard upkeep options available) Rent-$2,695 Sec. Deposit-$2,695, one time admin fee of $150. Contact me today for more details. 612-345-9456. Thanks!