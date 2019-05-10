All apartments in Andover
Home
/
Andover, MN
/
15959 Vale St NW
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:54 AM

15959 Vale St NW

15959 Vale Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

15959 Vale Street Northwest, Andover, MN 55304

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
15959 Vale St NW Available 06/01/19 3BR + Office Twin Home Available June 1, Open Floor Plan w/Vaulted Ceilings, Updated Flooring, Lower Family Room - Andover twin home available June 1. New flooring throughout and many more updates! Open floor plan on the main level with vaulted ceilings. Bright kitchen with breakfast nook. Formal dining area is open to the living room. The living room has a walkout to the new deck. There are two bedrooms on the main floor including the master. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and connects to the full bathroom.
There's a large family room downstairs. The lower level also has a bedroom, 3/4 bathroom and office with French doors.
This home also has central a/c and an attached two car garage. Rent includes trash removal, association dues, lawn care and snow removal.

Sorry NO PETS allowed
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4868485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15959 Vale St NW have any available units?
15959 Vale St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Andover, MN.
What amenities does 15959 Vale St NW have?
Some of 15959 Vale St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15959 Vale St NW currently offering any rent specials?
15959 Vale St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15959 Vale St NW pet-friendly?
No, 15959 Vale St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Andover.
Does 15959 Vale St NW offer parking?
Yes, 15959 Vale St NW offers parking.
Does 15959 Vale St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15959 Vale St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15959 Vale St NW have a pool?
No, 15959 Vale St NW does not have a pool.
Does 15959 Vale St NW have accessible units?
No, 15959 Vale St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 15959 Vale St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 15959 Vale St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15959 Vale St NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15959 Vale St NW has units with air conditioning.
