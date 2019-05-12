13326 Tulip St NW

Amenities

Recently updated modern house. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Tons of storage, 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer hookups upstairs. Desirable Andover rental home in a great location, close to shops, freeways and schools.



Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.



We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.