Andover, MN
13326 Tulip St NW
Last updated May 12 2019 at 7:43 AM

13326 Tulip St NW

13326 Tulip St NW · No Longer Available
Location

13326 Tulip St NW, Andover, MN 55304

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Recently updated modern house. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Tons of storage, 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer hookups upstairs. Desirable Andover rental home in a great location, close to shops, freeways and schools.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13326 Tulip St NW have any available units?
13326 Tulip St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Andover, MN.
What amenities does 13326 Tulip St NW have?
Some of 13326 Tulip St NW's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13326 Tulip St NW currently offering any rent specials?
13326 Tulip St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13326 Tulip St NW pet-friendly?
No, 13326 Tulip St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Andover.
Does 13326 Tulip St NW offer parking?
Yes, 13326 Tulip St NW offers parking.
Does 13326 Tulip St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13326 Tulip St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13326 Tulip St NW have a pool?
No, 13326 Tulip St NW does not have a pool.
Does 13326 Tulip St NW have accessible units?
No, 13326 Tulip St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 13326 Tulip St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 13326 Tulip St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13326 Tulip St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 13326 Tulip St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
