420 North St

Amenities

Apartment Available! ** ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED ** - Property Id: 111177



This newly remodeled apartment is looking for a new resident to call this home!



Yale Manor Apartments is located in a friendly country setting within walking distance to downtown Yale, MI.



You can relax while watching the deer and enjoy feeding the birds, or take a stroll around our beautiful

country acres; A community where you always feel welcome.



Yale Manor Apartments offers one apartment homes located in a beautiful country setting.



APARTMENT FEATURES:



Newly Remodeled Energy Efficient Apartments



Intercom Locking Entry System



High Efficiency Gas Heat and Central Air Conditioning



Modern Appliances with new Energy Star Refrigerators



Telephone/ Cable Hook-up



Indoor Centrally Located Mailboxes



Free Water, Trash Removal, Free Parking & Free Hot Water



This beautiful Apartment Have brand new Washer and Dryer Inside The Apartment!!!



Available: Now



Give us a call at 810-387-0377

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111177

