Yale, MI
420 North St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

420 North St

420 North Street · (810) 387-0377
Location

420 North Street, Yale, MI 48097

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Apt · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Apartment Available! ** ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED ** - Property Id: 111177

This newly remodeled apartment is looking for a new resident to call this home!

Yale Manor Apartments is located in a friendly country setting within walking distance to downtown Yale, MI.

You can relax while watching the deer and enjoy feeding the birds, or take a stroll around our beautiful
country acres; A community where you always feel welcome.

Yale Manor Apartments offers one apartment homes located in a beautiful country setting.

APARTMENT FEATURES:

Newly Remodeled Energy Efficient Apartments

Intercom Locking Entry System

High Efficiency Gas Heat and Central Air Conditioning

Modern Appliances with new Energy Star Refrigerators

Telephone/ Cable Hook-up

Indoor Centrally Located Mailboxes

Free Water, Trash Removal, Free Parking & Free Hot Water

This beautiful Apartment Have brand new Washer and Dryer Inside The Apartment!!!

Available: Now

Give us a call at 810-387-0377
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111177
Property Id 111177

(RLNE5385431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 North St have any available units?
420 North St has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 420 North St have?
Some of 420 North St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 North St currently offering any rent specials?
420 North St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 North St pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 North St is pet friendly.
Does 420 North St offer parking?
Yes, 420 North St does offer parking.
Does 420 North St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 North St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 North St have a pool?
No, 420 North St does not have a pool.
Does 420 North St have accessible units?
No, 420 North St does not have accessible units.
Does 420 North St have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 North St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 North St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 420 North St has units with air conditioning.
