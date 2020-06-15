420 North St

Amenities
Apartment Available! ** ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED ** - Property Id: 111177
This newly remodeled apartment is looking for a new resident to call this home!
Yale Manor Apartments is located in a friendly country setting within walking distance to downtown Yale, MI.
You can relax while watching the deer and enjoy feeding the birds, or take a stroll around our beautiful
country acres; A community where you always feel welcome.
Yale Manor Apartments offers one apartment homes located in a beautiful country setting.
APARTMENT FEATURES:
Newly Remodeled Energy Efficient Apartments
Intercom Locking Entry System
High Efficiency Gas Heat and Central Air Conditioning
Modern Appliances with new Energy Star Refrigerators
Telephone/ Cable Hook-up
Indoor Centrally Located Mailboxes
Free Water, Trash Removal, Free Parking & Free Hot Water
This beautiful Apartment Have brand new Washer and Dryer Inside The Apartment!!!
Available: Now
Give us a call at 810-387-0377
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111177
Property Id 111177
(RLNE5385431)