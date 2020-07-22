Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:37 PM

9 Studio Apartments for rent in Wyoming, MI

Studio apartments could offer the best of Wyoming living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transpo... Read Guide >
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
107 Units Available
Springs at the Reserve
5700 Wilson Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$1,104
662 sqft
Springs at the Reserve is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Wyoming, MI.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
26 Units Available
Ramblewood Apartments
4277 Stonebridge Rd SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$660
527 sqft
Landscaped 185 wooded community with tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and walking trails. Giant fitness center. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Close to I-196 and US-131.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
5001 Byron Center Avenue SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$806
532 sqft
Newly renovated studio to three-bedroom apartments in a great location, minutes from Grand Rapids. Fully equipped kitchens with wooded views available and private patios or balconies in most units.
Results within 5 miles of Wyoming
Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
5 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,150
356 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
7 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,070
380 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Grand Castle
2655 Grand Castle Blvd, Grandville, MI
Studio
$755
524 sqft
The Grand Castle is a 522-unit apartment community under construction in Grandville, MI. Our community offers a range of living spaces, including studios, one bedrooms, two bedrooms, three bedrooms, and multi-level penthouses.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastown
1354 Wealthy St SE
1354 Wealthy Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$625
East Town Studio on the corner of Wealthy at Giddings. This cozy studio is an upper unit of a 4 unit home. Walking distance to shops and restaurants. Please call Holly for a showing at 616-644-5914. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1854246)

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Belknap Lookout
600 Monroe Avenue Northwest
600 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,000
631 sqft
Welcome to 600 Monroe Ave NW! Fully renovated condo in the heart of Grand Rapids. This beautiful second story Studio unit holds true to the originality of the building with wood floors, exposed brick walls and tall ceilings with exposed beams.
Results within 10 miles of Wyoming
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
25 Units Available
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,093
574 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
City Guide for Wyoming, MI

Wyoming was born when the township of Byron split in two in 1848. It's not named after Wyoming state (believe it or not), but rather after Wyoming County in Pennsylvania, where many of the residents originated from.

Wyoming is a quiet and tranquil place to live in, and has many orchards and farms. The corn fields and cider mills come to life during the fall season. If you have a young family, close your eyes, and imagine your little ones playing in the hay, picking apples and watching cider being made. Picture them jumping around in the myriad parks which dot the city, while you spend some quiet time in the gardens in the area. With indoor and outdoor recreational activities to suit every palate, Wyoming has a little something for everyone. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Wyoming, MI

Studio apartments could offer the best of Wyoming living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Wyoming during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

