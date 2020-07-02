/
studio apartments
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM
51 Studio Apartments for rent in Waterford, MI
2580 Dixie Hwy
2580 Dixie Highway, Waterford, MI
Studio
$4,000
2800 sqft
2,800 SF freestanding retail building for sale Zoned B-1, Commercial. Located on heavily traveled Dixie Hwy. with traffic counts of 35,000 cars per day. Ample parking, Newer Roof.
3009 DIXIE Highway
3009 Dixie Highway, Waterford, MI
Studio
$3,000
1530 sqft
GREAT CORNER PROPERTY FOR LEASE. POSSIBLE USED CAR LOT OR OTHER OUTSIDE SALE BUSINESS. EXCELLENT EXPOSURE HIGH TRAFFIC AREA.
3526 Sashabaw Road
3526 Sashabaw Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
1750 sqft
1,750 SF Office/Retail for lease. 80 Ft frontage on high traffic/exposure Sashabaw Rd. Close to expressways.
1362 W HURON Street
1362 West Huron Street, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,100
619 sqft
3 PRIVATE OFFICES IN THIS SPACE W/ ADDITIONAL RECEPTION AREA. THERE IS AN OPTION FOR SIGNAGE ON M-59. PRIVATE ENTRY. 24 HOUR SECURITY SURVEILLANCE. PLENTY OF PARKING IN PRIVATE LOT. PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED EXTERIOR MAINTAINED BY OWNER.
7124 HIGHLAND Road
7124 Highland Rd, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
RENTAL SPECIAL $8.00 PER SQ. FT. CALL FOR DETAILS!!! GREAT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY IN ATLAS PLAZA. ON M-59 COME AND JOIN VALUE CENTER SUPERMARKET SVS VISION.
7300 HIGHLAND ROAD
7300 Highland Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
1600 sqft
SPECIAL RENTAL PRICE $8.00 PER SQ. FT.CALL FOR DETAILS!!! COME JOIN NEWLY OPENED VALUE CENTER SUPER MARKET( A 61,000 SQ. FT. SUPER STORE) IN ATLAS PLAZA. OVER 16,000 SQ. FT. AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE LEASE RATES.
4512 DIXIE Highway
4512 Dixie Highway, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,000
1360 sqft
Great Dixie & Frembes location. Large open Dixie Highway glass front of 1,554 Sq Ft. Walk-in Bank Vault, large bathroom, Employee area with sink, microwave counter and cabinets. Great lease space. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!!
2211 ELIZABETH LAKE Road
2211 Elizabeth Lake Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
2800 sqft
Large corner lot with 125 feet of frontage on busy Elizabeth Lake Road. Well maintained 7,350 SF 2 unit building. Available unit is 2800 SF and the other unit is currently leased by Rent-A-Center. 40 parking spaces available.
4904 HIGHLAND Road
4904 Highland Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
Office space available for lease with high visibility, high traffic location. Many options in this well maintained building from office to medical are possible. Signage available. Rent includes taxes, water, lot maintenance and garbage pick up.
6756 HIGHLAND Road
6756 Highland Rd, Waterford, MI
Studio
$2,200
2200 sqft
LEASE THIS BEAUTIFUL SPOT RIGHT ON M59. HIGH TRAFFIC AREA, BUSY BUSINESSES NEXT DOOR. GREAT FRONTAGE, BE SEEN BY EVERYONE THAT TRAVELS EAST AND WEST ON M59. BUILDING WON AN AWARD FOR BEAUTIFICATION OF WATERFORD. LOTS OF SPACE FOR A GREAT PRICE!
1047 S Cass Lake Road
1047 S Cass Lake Rd, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,300
1460 sqft
Space for lease in strip mall near lakes and state park. Includes work area and bathroom.
1003 S Cass Lake Road
1003 South Cass Lake Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
Space for lease in strip mall next to "Time Out" near lakes and state park. Includes office room, work area and bathroom. Formerly dog grooming salon. Immediate occupancy. First month; Security deposit and $295 application fee to move in.
1370 N Oakland Boulevard
1370 North Oakland Boulevard, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,266
600 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE 1900 SF OF IMMACULATE OFFICE SPACE. HIGH TRAFFIC LOCATION JUST SOUTH OF M-59 (HIGHLAND RD) ACROSS FROM OAKLAND COUNTY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. VERY CLEAN & ATTRACTIVE BUILDING. IMMEDIATE POSSESSION.
4515 HIGHLAND Road
4515 Highland Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$900
7088 sqft
HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE LOCATED ON M-59 ZONED C-4 COMMERCIAL. 2,500 SQ. FEET READY TO FINISH FOR YOUR NEEDS. GROSS LEASE PLUS UTILITIES AND 20% OF OUTSIDE MAINTENANCE.
7088 HIGHLAND Road
7088 Highland Rd, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,000
1200 sqft
GREAT OFFICE SPACE ALREADY BUILT OUT. TERRIFIC LOCATION. EASY TERMS. RENT INCLUDES WATER, GARBAGE AND ALL OUTSIDE MAINTENANCE.
4194 Airport Road
4194 Airport Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$2,800
2950 sqft
Excellent location with terrific investment opportunity for sub-renting or owning. This building is perfectly sized for a day care facility, medical, dental, law firm, or accounting firm, etc. Nicely setup for 1, 2 or 3 tenants.
4505 CLINTONVILLE Road
4505 Clintonville Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$2,395
1260 sqft
Commercial building available for rent. NO Equipment. Great location at the corner of Clintonville and Mann Rd in Independence Township. Ample parking. Building has been used as an auto repair shop for the last 30 years. Zoned Commercial /Office. C1.
6060 DIXIE Highway
6060 Dixie Highway, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$3,500
3048 sqft
Over 3000 Total Sq Ft of Office space, Suite F 1524 Sq Ft current use is a Doctors office with 3 treatment rooms, receptionist area, waiting room, full bath with shower and upstairs is 224 Sq Ft Storage area...
4752 SASHABAW Road
4752 Sashabaw Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$900
900 sqft
Great location on a high traffic street. It could be used as a pizzeria, ice cream shop (walk-up windows), storefront, internet cafe, coffee shop, and many other possibilities. Large paved parking lot with easy access to I-75. 1Mo Rent, 1MO Sec Dep.
1990 UNION LAKE Road
1990 Union Lake Road, Commerce, MI
Studio
$1,200
7653 sqft
Prime commercial office space location on Union Lake Road in Commerce Twp! Beautifully remodeled suite located in the Union Lake Professional Center. Suite includes 4 offices, reception area with lobby, kitchen area, and 2 restrooms.
Keego Harbor
2482 ORCHARD LAKE Road
2482 Orchard Lake Rd, Sylvan Lake, MI
Studio
$1,500
2200 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR MULTIPLE BUSINESSES ANYTHING FROM RETAIL BUSINESS, WHOLESALE BUSINESS OR COMMERCIAL. HIGH TRAFFIC AREA WITH EXCELLENT SIGNAGE EXPOSURE. 16' OVERHEAD DOOR AT THE REAR.
1899 ORCHARD LAKE Road
1899 Orchard Lake Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,825
8960 sqft
BUILDING 1899- SUITE 203- B. Second floor, Freshly painted, new flooring. Furnished and MOVE IN READY! 1459 sq ft office for lease with reception area, conference room and several individual offices.
5897 DIXIE Highway
5897 Dixie Highway, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$2,000
9598 sqft
Build to suit! Newly renovated 600 sq. ft. Showroom ON DIXIE HIGHWAY. With additional warehouse space available, up to 3,500 Sq. Ft.! Access to common areas and meeting area. Free Utilities.
6485 DIXIE Highway
6485 Dixie Highway, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$13,500
2200 sqft
PRIME COMMERCIAL - HARD CORNER | OVER 100' FRONTAGE | AVAILABLE SUMMER 2019 | PROPERTY ZONED C-3 | $30/SQ FT NNN. 5,500 SQ FT.
