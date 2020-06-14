Apartment List
MI
waterford
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

51 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Waterford, MI

Finding an apartment in Waterford that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
2 Units Available
Glengarry Park Apartments
850 Williamsbury Dr, Waterford, MI
1 Bedroom
$740
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
925 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Centrally located in the heart of Oakland County, Glengarry Park offers one and two bedroom apartments.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1420 DUNDEE Drive
1420 Dundee Drive, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
WONDERFUL RANCH HOME WITH FLORIDA ROOM, COVERED REAR PORCH, PETS ALLOWED (MUST BE INDIVIDUALLY APPROVED BY LANDLORD ON CASE BASIS) HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS, ATTACHED GARAGE & BASEMENT. 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT PLUS 1ST MONTHS RENT.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4477 Louella Dr
4477 Louella Drive, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Temporarily Paused while we work through current leads. Come see this clean, cute 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath bungalow home with a fenced backyard, Detached 2 car garage and unfinished basement. Wood floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1003 S Cass Lake Road
1003 South Cass Lake Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
Space for lease in strip mall next to "Time Out" near lakes and state park. Includes office room, work area and bathroom. Formerly dog grooming salon. Immediate occupancy. First month; Security deposit and $295 application fee to move in.
Results within 1 mile of Waterford
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,046
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1532 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Seminole Hills
1 Unit Available
165 Chippewa Rd
165 Chippewa Road, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1408 sqft
Application is pending on this home Must see rental property located in Historic Seminole Hills. 3 bedrooms, 2 Full bath Colonial Style Home. Large living room features a decorative fireplace.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
533 Calgary
533 Calgary Street, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
480 sqft
Cute 1 Bedroom home in Auburn Hills - Cute 1 bedroom home in Auburn hills. Great location. Close to shopping and expressways. Must have proof of income and no evictions or judgments.
Results within 5 miles of Waterford
Last updated June 14 at 12:30am
3 Units Available
83 West
6423 Silverbrook W, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1791 sqft
Welcome to 83 West, formerly Silverbrooke Villa, a residential community featuring Two & Three bedroom apartments and townhomes in West Bloomfield, MI.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Commerce Township
2649 Grove Circle, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1294 sqft
Redwood® Commerce Township is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Orion
3331 Towne Park Dr, Lake Orion, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1311 sqft
Redwood® Lake Orion is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Bloomfield Place Apartments
1655 Bloomfield Place Dr, Bloomfield Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$869
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
850 sqft
Located in the prestigious Bloomfield Hills area in a natural area. Nestled near a pond with fantastic views. On-site amenities include bike racks, picnic areas, and a pool. Apartments are spacious with newer appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
6 Units Available
Encore at Deerhill Villas
4000 Brookside Road, Village of Clarkston, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1673 sqft
With its impressive design, superior comforts and keen sensibility, Encore at Deerhill Villas offers a symphony of style in luxury living that is well within your means.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Walled Lake
Contact for Availability
Redwood Wolverine Lake
2799 Heron Hills Drive, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Redwood® Wolverine Lake is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
502 Wyoming Ave
502 Wyoming Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
650 sqft
SECTION 8: YES This efficient 2Bedroom and 1Bath Ranch is everything you need and nothing you don't - and it's within just a couple of miles of Pontiac's many lakeside parks and golf! In the up-to-date kitchen, a gas stove sits opposite the

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
130 Dresden Ave
130 Dresden Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Large ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Open living with kitchen appliances included. Large unfinished basement with a walk out to the back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2988 Aspen Lane
2988 Aspen Lane, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1635 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Welcome to this open floor plan, spacious ranch with finished walk-out basement, attached garage, newer paint, flooring, lighting, granite counters in kitchen and so much more.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
90 Pingree Ave
90 Pingree Avenue, Pontiac, MI
1 Bedroom
$625
881 sqft
Available 06/14/20 DETAILED DESCRIPTION This 1/1 Upper Flat was recently renovated with upgraded doors and windows, fresh paint and plaster, fresh trim, new flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, and dozens of small touch-ups all around.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
458 Cesar E Chavez Ave
458 Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
2477 sqft
HANDYMAN SPECIAL $1500.00 MOVE IN TODAY - This single home features a spacious floor plan. It provides about 2477 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and a basement 827 sqft.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
159 CADILLAC Street
159 Cadillac Street, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
743 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom ranch with a detached 1+ car garage (it is the size of a 2 car!). The house has new flooring throughout, new blinds and a fresh coat of paint. The yard is fenced with a separate dog run.

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
30 E Sheffield
30 East Sheffield Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
739 sqft
2 Bedroom home in Pontiac - Nice, ready to move in 2 bedroom 1 bath home with garage located in Pontiac. Fresh paint and ready to move in. $775 per month plus $800 security deposit. Must have proof of income and no eviction. $50 application fee.
Results within 10 miles of Waterford
Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1493 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1600 sqft
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour. Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,243
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.
Last updated June 13 at 06:11pm
6 Units Available
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In response to COVID-19, office hours and walk-in appointments may be limited. Please call the office before you decide to come in. We are also offering virtual tours by calling our office from 10am to 4pm
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,875
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1320 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Waterford, MI

Finding an apartment in Waterford that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

