Walled Lake, MI
212 S PONTIAC Trail
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

212 S PONTIAC Trail

212 South Pontiac Trail · (734) 673-6025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

212 South Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake, MI 48390
Walled Lake

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1347 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Incredible opportunity to lease directly on the north end of Walled Lake!!! This completely renovated and fully furnished bungalow offers 2 bed, 1.5 bath, a 3 car garage, immaculately kept grounds, outside seating, lake side seating, boat dock, and much much more. This home is a must see!! Enjoy lake views from both bedrooms, the enclosed porch, and living rooms. On the lakeside, there is a long dock to secure all of your water toys. Enjoy a nice fire by the water with friends while you enjoy the best seat in the house for the annual 4th of July fireworks display. Lease includes all exterior property/grounds maintenance, lawn care and snow removal. Walled Lake is the fourth largest lake in Oakland County. No need to drive 3 hours up north, your lakefront rental is right here in Walled Lake. We have the water, just bring your boat! Tenant occupied at this time, so the photos are from the summer time to better show the grounds and the included furnishings. BATVAI

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 S PONTIAC Trail have any available units?
212 S PONTIAC Trail has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 S PONTIAC Trail have?
Some of 212 S PONTIAC Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 S PONTIAC Trail currently offering any rent specials?
212 S PONTIAC Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 S PONTIAC Trail pet-friendly?
No, 212 S PONTIAC Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walled Lake.
Does 212 S PONTIAC Trail offer parking?
Yes, 212 S PONTIAC Trail does offer parking.
Does 212 S PONTIAC Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 S PONTIAC Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 S PONTIAC Trail have a pool?
No, 212 S PONTIAC Trail does not have a pool.
Does 212 S PONTIAC Trail have accessible units?
No, 212 S PONTIAC Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 212 S PONTIAC Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 S PONTIAC Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 S PONTIAC Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 S PONTIAC Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
