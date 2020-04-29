212 S PONTIAC Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Incredible opportunity to lease directly on the north end of Walled Lake!!! This completely renovated and fully furnished bungalow offers 2 bed, 1.5 bath, a 3 car garage, immaculately kept grounds, outside seating, lake side seating, boat dock, and much much more. This home is a must see!! Enjoy lake views from both bedrooms, the enclosed porch, and living rooms. On the lakeside, there is a long dock to secure all of your water toys. Enjoy a nice fire by the water with friends while you enjoy the best seat in the house for the annual 4th of July fireworks display. Lease includes all exterior property/grounds maintenance, lawn care and snow removal. Walled Lake is the fourth largest lake in Oakland County. No need to drive 3 hours up north, your lakefront rental is right here in Walled Lake. We have the water, just bring your boat! Tenant occupied at this time, so the photos are from the summer time to better show the grounds and the included furnishings. BATVAI