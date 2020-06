Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great end unit condo. Clean and ready for quick move in. Kitchen was expanded and opens up to living room for a more roomy feel.Large master bedroom. Includes all appliances. 1 car attached garage with opener. Finished basement w/ carpet and paneled walls.1.5 mo sec dep and $300 non-refundable cleaning fee. No pets or smokers. Water/trash is included in the association fee which is paid by the prop mgr. Association rules restrict occupants to 2 cars. ******Possession in July **********contact us for virtual tour video. 24 hr notices to show. MUST wear mask, gloves and shoe coverings.