Four Mile Place



Welcome to the Four Mile Place! This brand new apartment community has a lot to offer. Each unit has a master suite with its own bathroom and walk in closet. The same level also has another bedroom and full bath. The open concept floor plan features a large kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space. In unit laundry is also included as well as a security system. Don't miss the opportunity to live in a brand new apartment close to everything alpine has to offer!

