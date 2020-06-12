/
2 bedroom apartments
82 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Utica, MI
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
3 Units Available
Encore Townhomes
11699 Weingartz W, Utica, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1441 sqft
Premier homes with custom tiled baths and gourmet kitchens. Residents get access to a pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, and sauna. Close to the Macomb Center for Performing Arts. Near I-94.
Results within 1 mile of Utica
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Shelby Township
45800 Beacon Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1361 sqft
Each home features a private entrance with a single-story design. Two bedrooms with a den option are provided along with a spacious kitchen, walk-in pantry, and two bathrooms. Lots of storage and green space.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
14196 Lakeside
14196 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1938 sqft
Here it is! Another Live/Work for lease all in one or just live and have plenty of storage,or lease out the business area on the main level to an up and coming new business for an added income in a great location. (Approval will be needed).
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
14208 Lakeside
14208 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1902 sqft
Here it is! Another Live/Work for lease all in one or just live and have plenty of storage,or lease out the business area on the main level to an up and coming new business for an added income in a great location. (Approval will be needed).
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
5746 ACORN Lane
5746 Acorn Lane, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1040 sqft
Beautiful upstairs unit, Granite in Kitchen Includes all Appliances, New luxury vinyl planks flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
5520 Pine Aires Dr
5520 Pine Aires Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1388 sqft
FOR LEASE - Immediate Occupancy. Large UPPER unit condo with private entry, balcony and attached 1 car garage with direct access. Two master bedrooms - both with walk-in closets and full baths. Balcony accessible from Great Room and Master Bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
13463 FOREST RIDGE Boulevard
13463 Forest Ridge Boulevard, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1525 sqft
Beautiful Condo for LEASE in Nottingham Cove conveniently located near Lakeside Mall. Kroger plaza at walking distance from the condo. This two-bedroom home has high ceiling in the great room with a charming fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
14188 Webster
14188 Webster Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1320 sqft
Town Center of Shelby Township. Come and take a look at this nice apartment community. This floor plan is the Abby, and it offers you 2 bedroom, 2 full baths and 1,320 square feet.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
14072 Lakeside Blvd
14072 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1890 sqft
Here it is!! Another Live/Work that is for lease. Own your own business on the 1st floor and live above on the 2nd and 3rd floors with private door and single car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Utica
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
829 sqft
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
17 Units Available
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$935
1075 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
9 Units Available
Clinton Place
42566 Clinton Place Dr, Clinton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
978 sqft
Recently renovated, the spacious apartments along Clinton's 19 Mile Road feature an in-unit laundry, lofted ceilings and modern interiors. Community amenities at the pet-friendly apartments include a large sundeck and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
2 Units Available
Foxcroft Townhomes
1920 Orchard Crest St, Shelby, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
913 sqft
This Townhome community is centrally located at the corners of Troy, Rochester Hills, Utica and Shelby Township. Foxcroft of Shelby affords you the best of both worlds -- small town charm and progressive city life.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
43144 Carlyle Pl, Clinton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
Just a few minutes from Hall Road restaurants and shopping. Near Macomb Community College. On-site pool, sundeck, and play area. Open interiors with ample living space and storage. Newer appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Garfield Commons Apartments
17673 Kingsbrooke Cir, Clinton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from I-94, I-59 and General Motors. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have washer/dryer, AC and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts and playground.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
54320 East Annsbury Circle
54320 E Annsbury Cir, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
Shelby Township 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo-Style Apartment, Garage & Pool - Annsbury North Place apartments of Shelby Township offers luxurious two and three bedroom apartment homes in a quiet neighborhood setting.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
56391 Newport
56391 Newport Dr, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
2-Bedroom, 2 Baths, 2-car by Stoney Creek Park. New Construction! - Welcome to carefree living at Stoney Creek Cove.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
55714 Shelby Road
55714 Shelby Rd, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Adult Community Living 2 Bedroom, 2-Baths Luxury Apartment near Stoney Creek Metro Park - Luxury 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1100 square feet Apartment in Adult Living Community at Shelby Park Manor North in Shelby Township within minutes of Stoney Creek
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
4466 Berkshire Drive - 1
4466 Berkshire Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1416 sqft
Beautiful & spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the stunning Aberdeen Gardens Subdivision.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
1574 Oneil Cir
1574 O'neil Circle, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
778 sqft
First floor 2-bedroom condo in desirable Rochester Hills! Nearby access to major freeways. Close to Beaumont Hospital of Troy and surrounding medical buildings. Shop and/or have dinner in nearby Troy or Rochester Hills.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
5560 Seabreeze Lane
5560 Seabreeze View Street, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Beautiful brick ranch condo featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, 2 car attached garage, and full partially finished basement.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings
34715 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
864 sqft
MotorCityRelocation.com offers one and two bedroom turnkey/furnished apartments at the brand new (June 2019) STERLING LANDINGS. 30-day minimum and you don't have to know your departure date. It's all about flexibility and convenience.
