Apartment List
/
MI
/
temperance
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

29 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Temperance, MI

Finding an apartment in Temperance that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Temperance
Contact for Availability
Redwood Temperance
1046 Sanctuary Way, Temperance, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1283 sqft
Conveniently located just off Lewis Avenue and adjacent to Monroe County Community College. Connections for full-sized washers and dryers, two full bathrooms and energy-efficient construction.
Results within 1 mile of Temperance

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whitmer-Trilby
1 Unit Available
Brooke Park
1607 Brooke Park Drive, Toledo, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$475
514 sqft
Available for rent now are spacious and beautiful one bedroom apartments along Brooke Park Drive near the Michigan line.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whitmer-Trilby
1 Unit Available
Brooke Park
1520 Brooke Park Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
Available for rent now at Brooke Park is a spacious and beautiful 2 bedroom apartment! Make this space yours today! * 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom * Spacious floorplans * Full size refrigerator and stove * Laundry facility on site * Water, sewer, and
Results within 5 miles of Temperance

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
153 Hausman St
153 Hausman Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
689 sqft
153 Hausman St Available 06/15/20 1 Bed - North Toledo Home - ___***OPEN HOUSE***___ **Call Buckeye NW Realty to set up a showing at 419-385-5555!** For more information on this or other properties available through Buckeye Northwest Realty,

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Five Points - Library Village
1 Unit Available
4109 Packard Road
4109 Packard Road, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1275 sqft
Must See Remodeled 3 Bed/1 Bath on Packard for Rent In Five Points Area - This Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home at 4109 Packard in the Five Points Area of Toledo Is A Must See! Newer Vinyl Flooring Throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
2258 Torrey Hill Dr
2258 Torrey Hill Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$450
563 sqft
We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 2258 Torrey Hill in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $450 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
3140 Matson St
3140 Matson Road, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
542 sqft
We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 3140 Matson. This building is in a great location that is close to Promedica, a bus stop, restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
DeVeaux
1 Unit Available
LeParc
2144 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
548 sqft
LeParc Apartments 2144 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo OH, 43613 We have a one bedroom Unit available at LeParc Apartments! New Carpet, fresh new paint, interior of apartment has been completely renovated.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Five Points - Library Village
2 Units Available
1391 W Sylvania Ave
1391 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$475
2 Bedrooms
$595
We have 1 and 2 bedroom units available at Watermark Apartments in Toledo. Rent starts at $445/mo. with heat and water included in rental price.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
DeVeaux
1 Unit Available
1717 Berkshire Pl
1717 Berkshire Place, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
960 sqft
2 Bed + Bonus Room - DeVeaux Neighborhood - ___***OPEN HOUSE***--- - Buckeyenw.com/rentals - *Call Buckeye Northwest Realty at 419-385-5555 to set up a showing.

1 of 1

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
Whitmer-Trilby
1 Unit Available
2410 Lark Ave
2410 Lark Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$815
761 sqft
3 Bedroom Home - Whitmer - Trilby Neighborhood - ___***OPEN HOUSE***___ www.buckeyenw.

1 of 12

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Five Points - Library Village
1 Unit Available
3514 Leybourn Ave
3514 Leybourn Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1062 sqft
Freeze!!! Don't Miss Our Move in Special!!! - Don't miss out on this beautiful, recently renovated home, that is ready to welcome you and your family in for a nice cozy stay.
Results within 10 miles of Temperance
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
33 Units Available
Chelsea Place Apartments
4430 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful apartment community with a variety of floor plans, 24-hour fitness center, pool and valet service. E-payments accepted for rent. Apartments feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
East Toledo
219 Units Available
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1092 sqft
Experience downtown Toledo riverfront living at the entry to the new Glass City Metropark.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Derby Village is located in Toledo, Ohio and offers beautiful 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. You will never be out of reach of the things you need.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated February 22 at 03:11pm
Reynolds Corners
1 Unit Available
Oakwood Apartments & Townhomes
1599 Twin Oaks Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting just off Twin Oaks Drive, this handsome development features a clubhouse and fitness center. 1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes include amenities such as ceiling fans, air conditioning, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated January 25 at 09:24pm
Reynolds Corners
Contact for Availability
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$549
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
781 sqft
Arbor Landing is excited to be now renting newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment in Toledo, Ohio.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
2144 Caledonia St
2144 Caledonia Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1392 sqft
3 Bedroom Home - East Toledo - ___***OPEN HOUSE***___ **Call Buckeye Northwest Realty to schedule your showing at (419) 385-5555.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
2155 Perth St
2155 Perth Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$465
540 sqft
We have a beautiful one bedroom apartment currently available at 2155 Perth. It is located within walking distance to the University of Toledo.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Toledo
1 Unit Available
1306 Ellis
1306 Ellis Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$715
1519 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath East Side on Ellis - This 1,519 SqFt 3 bed 1 bath East side special has hardwood floors throughout! The sun room is perfect for enjoying the warm days of summer.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
2333 Valentine St.
2333 Valentine Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
748 sqft
Valentine House is Waiting - Make it your next home. Showing schedule available from 9 am to 6 pm every day. All rooms are on one floor. The kitchen, dining, and living rooms are separated.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Reynolds Corners
1 Unit Available
1314 N Westhaven Rd
1314 North Westhaven Road, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419Rentals.com.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Side
1 Unit Available
472 Shasta Dr
472 Shasta Drive, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1254 sqft
Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419rentals.com You'll love coming home to 472 Shasta.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Ottawa Hills
1 Unit Available
4012 West Bancroft Street - 5
4012 West Bancroft Street, Ottawa Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
825 sqft
Awesome 2 bed 1 bath unit in Ottawa Hills! Only minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment! Each unit comes with 1 covered garage space Historic Building with 8 beautiful apartments located in Ottawa Hills! Ottawa Hills Schools, on-site shared
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Temperance, MI

Finding an apartment in Temperance that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Temperance 2 BedroomsTemperance Apartments with Balcony
Temperance Apartments with GarageTemperance Apartments with Parking
Temperance Dog Friendly ApartmentsTemperance Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OHYpsilanti, MIDearborn Heights, MI
Findlay, OHMaumee, OHPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHBelleville, MINorthville, MIDexter, MIWayne, MI
Wyandotte, MIGarden City, MISouth Monroe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MIInkster, MIRiverview, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Dearborn