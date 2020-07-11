/
apartments with washer dryer
11 Apartments for rent in Temperance, MI with washer-dryer
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Temperance
Redwood Temperance
1046 Sanctuary Way, Temperance, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1283 sqft
Conveniently located just off Lewis Avenue and adjacent to Monroe County Community College. Connections for full-sized washers and dryers, two full bathrooms and energy-efficient construction.
Results within 5 miles of Temperance
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Lambertville
8104 HIGH OAKS
8104 High Oaks Drive, Lambertville, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2509 sqft
This home is for rent or for sale. Beautiful quality built home in Deerfield Woods, 4 bedrooms with master on the main.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lagrange
3515 Wersell Ave
3515 Wersell Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
864 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Corner Lot - Fresh Paint & New Carpet In This 3 Bed/1 Bath House In Toledo. The House Sits On A Corner Lot And Has A Picket Fence Around The Side Yard.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
2259 Isherwood
2259 Isherwood Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
1025 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Ottawa Park Ranch Home with Central Air and Large Deck - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home. Large living area with plenty of closet space. Washer and dryer included! Off-street parking available.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
1938 Macomber St
1938 Macomber Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
We have a beautiful and spacious two bedroom apartment currently available at 1938 Macomber in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $575 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash.
Results within 10 miles of Temperance
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
40 Units Available
Chelsea Place Apartments
4430 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful apartment community with a variety of floor plans, 24-hour fitness center, pool and valet service. E-payments accepted for rent. Apartments feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
186 Units Available
East Toledo
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1092 sqft
Experience downtown Toledo riverfront living at the entry to the new Glass City Metropark.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1553 sqft
Featuring exceptional two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, Derby Village offers all the space you need in the location you desire.
Last updated February 22 at 03:11pm
1 Unit Available
Reynolds Corners
Oakwood Apartments & Townhomes
1599 Twin Oaks Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting just off Twin Oaks Drive, this handsome development features a clubhouse and fitness center. 1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes include amenities such as ceiling fans, air conditioning, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
4032 Garden Estates Dr
4032 Garden Estates Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Slyvania Talmadge area - Property Id: 247663 Nice, large 2 bedroom, 2 full tile bathroom apartment. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer included. One car detached garage with remote included. Lots of storage in apartment.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
1912 Perth St
1912 Perth Street, Toledo, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1464 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
House for rent - Property Id: 185541 Text/Phone: 414-617-0923 Email: propertiesAMAM@gmail.com located in a very good neighborhood. House inside is painted last week. Completely New bathroom. Ready to move in.
