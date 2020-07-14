All apartments in Tecumseh
506 W Cummins St., Unit #2

506 Cummins Street West · No Longer Available
Location

506 Cummins Street West, Tecumseh, MI 49286

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Unit #2 downstairs. This 800 sq. ft. apartment offers full kitchen, eating area, living room, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Shared laundry area with coin operated Washer/Dryer included. Rear direct access and shared front hallway access. Parking area provides for 2 parking spaces with front and back Security lighting. Tenant pays for all Utilities except public Water/Sewer. Within walking distance to charming downtown Tecumseh. Landlord will accept a Cat, with $100.00 cleaning fee and additional $25.00/month rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 W Cummins St., Unit #2 have any available units?
506 W Cummins St., Unit #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tecumseh, MI.
What amenities does 506 W Cummins St., Unit #2 have?
Some of 506 W Cummins St., Unit #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 W Cummins St., Unit #2 currently offering any rent specials?
506 W Cummins St., Unit #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 W Cummins St., Unit #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 W Cummins St., Unit #2 is pet friendly.
Does 506 W Cummins St., Unit #2 offer parking?
Yes, 506 W Cummins St., Unit #2 offers parking.
Does 506 W Cummins St., Unit #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 W Cummins St., Unit #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 W Cummins St., Unit #2 have a pool?
No, 506 W Cummins St., Unit #2 does not have a pool.
Does 506 W Cummins St., Unit #2 have accessible units?
No, 506 W Cummins St., Unit #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 506 W Cummins St., Unit #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 W Cummins St., Unit #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 W Cummins St., Unit #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 W Cummins St., Unit #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
