506 W Cummins St., Unit #2

IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Unit #2 downstairs. This 800 sq. ft. apartment offers full kitchen, eating area, living room, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Shared laundry area with coin operated Washer/Dryer included. Rear direct access and shared front hallway access. Parking area provides for 2 parking spaces with front and back Security lighting. Tenant pays for all Utilities except public Water/Sewer. Within walking distance to charming downtown Tecumseh. Landlord will accept a Cat, with $100.00 cleaning fee and additional $25.00/month rent.