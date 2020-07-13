15 Apartments for rent in St. Joseph, MI with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some St. Joseph apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
7 Units Available
District 13
Lakecrest Ravine
2850 Cleveland Ave, St. Joseph, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$670
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
726 sqft
Apartment community close to transportation, shopping and entertainment. Units have walk-in closets, blinds, free air conditioning and carpeting. Community has a BBQ/picnic area, courtyard and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
District 12
Westview Apartments
2702 Lakeshore Dr, St. Joseph, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1168 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedrooms are spacious and cat-friendly. Include fully equipped kitchens, extra storage space, ceiling fans, large windows. Enjoy pool and sundeck, walking path to beaches. Right on Lake Michigan. Local transit, shopping, entertainment.

1 of 11

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
District 13
1408 Niles Avenue
1408 Niles Avenue, St. Joseph, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
1052 sqft
Don't pass up this very well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in downtown St. Joseph close to shopping and the beach! This lower level apartment features 1052 square feet, large front porch, and shared garage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
District 13
2800 Thayer Drive
2800 Thayer Drive, St. Joseph, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1610 sqft
Introducing this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Saint Joe, Michigan with a great backyard and a dreamy kitchen. This home has new epoxy floors throughout the living room, family room and kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
District 12
3608 Lakeshore Drive
3608 Lakeshore Drive, St. Joseph, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
650 sqft
Fully Furnished, Gated Community , Swimming pool , Garage. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/st-joseph-mi?lid=13136638 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5622721)

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
District 13
1117 Broad Street 6B
1117 Broad Street, St. Joseph, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1117 Broad Street 6B Available 09/01/20 Fully Furnished Executive Condo with all Utilities Included in Downtown St.

1 of 14

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
District 13
1614 S State Street
1614 South State Street, St. Joseph, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Nicely updated 1 1/2 story home in city of St. Joseph close to downtown in sidewalk neighborhood. Kitchen has newer cabinets, newer appliances, subway tile, backsplash and newer wood flooring. Remodeled bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of St. Joseph

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1540 S Windsor Drive
1540 Windsor Drive, Berrien County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Charming house on a fantastic lot in a great neighborhood. The large kitchen and dining area open up to the rear deck. Nice finished space in the lower walkout level including laundry/bathroom, a 4th bedroom and a wet bar in the rec room.
Results within 5 miles of St. Joseph

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3386 Circle Drive
3386 Circle Drive, Berrien County, MI
Studio
$1,100
1232 sqft
3386 Circle Drive Available 08/03/20 Three Bedroom, 1.5 Bath in St Joe - Enjoy your own space in this cute three bedroom, one and a half bath cozy home in the Saint Joseph.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3200 N. M63 Box 1
3200 N M 63, Berrien County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
3200 N. M63 Box 1 Available 08/05/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Mobile Home - 2 BEDROOM ON LAKE MICHIGAN, available immediately . Located 5 miles north of St. Joe and 1 mile north of Whirlpool on N. M63.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road
4150 Ridge Road, Berrien County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road Available 08/01/20 Live on the Lake Michigan! - This property has it all if you want to vacation at home! Fully furnished and beautifully appointed 2 bedrooms/1.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2017 Anthony Dr
2017 Anthony Drive, Berrien County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1727 sqft
Spacious traditional ranch home in St. Joseph with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. - New lower price! Traditional brick ranch with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths located in Lakeshore school district. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2905 W. Marquette Woods
2905 Marquette Woods Road, Berrien County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
2905 W. Marquette Woods Available 09/04/20 Large 2 Bdrm/2 Bath Condo 1 mile from Lake Michigan - Enjoy this 1,000 SF, 2 bdrm/2 bath condo near Lake Michigan, restaurants, Meijer and I-94.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Shoreham
2630 Woodgate
2630 Woodgate Drive, Shoreham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
920 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom Condo in St. Joseph! ($1350 unfurnished or $1450 furnished) - Come home to a spotless 2 Bedroom/1.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Shoreham
2572 Cherrywood Ct
2572 Cherrywood Court, Shoreham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1363 sqft
2572 Cherrywood Ct Available 07/13/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.
City Guide for St. Joseph, MI

Many notable people have called St. Joseph, MI, home. Some of these residents include music producer Dave Carlock, beauty queen Nina Davuluri, writer James Frey, humorist Benjamin Franklin King, Jr., guitarist Alex Reed, news anchor Amy Robach, actress Karen Ziemba and supermodel Kate Upton. If you end up there, imagine just who might be living next door!

St. Joseph's is a beautiful place in Michigan. Technically almost a suburb of Chicago (the two cities are 90 miles apart), this lovely city is situated on the beautiful Lake Michigan, and its lakeshore there is quietly becoming a draw for tourists across the region, and even across the country! Not only is St. Joseph popular for its beautiful scenic sights, but its thriving local community as well. It has parks, shops, restaurants, businesses and more. And really, what more could you ask for in a small Midwestern town? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in St. Joseph, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some St. Joseph apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

