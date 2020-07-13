Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

93 Apartments under $800 for rent in Southfield, MI

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
7 Units Available
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1050 sqft
In response to COVID-19, office hours and walk-in appointments may be limited. Please call the office before you decide to come in. We are also offering virtual tours by calling our office from 10am to 4pm

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
17200 10 MILE RD
17200 West 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$650
15728 sqft
4 OFFICE SPACES AVAILABLE FOR LEASE - Suite 106: 600 sqft $650/month, Suite 203: 750 sqft $800/month, Suite 207: 680 sqft $730/month, Suite 214: 950 sqft $1,000/month. When making showings, please specify which suites you want to see.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
24111 CIVIC CENTER Drive
24111 Civic Center Drive, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT PRICE. Unique opportunity to lease with significant amenities available in multi unit building with various floor plans and space options.
Results within 1 mile of Southfield
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Oak Park
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
870 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen
19500 Westbrook St
19500 Westbrook Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
860 sqft
Check out this 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home! It has an updated Kitchen with beautiful hardwood floors! Just bring your family! You will not be disappointed!

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Berg - Lasher
23600 West Seven Mile - D112
23600 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet Policy No Dogs Allowed Lease Lengths Month to Month 12 Months Appliances Air Conditioning (Wall Unit) Garbage Disposal Range Refrigerator Oven (Select units - Washer & Dryer on-site) Amenities Parking Pool Unfurnished

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Berg - Lasher
20551 Lahser Road - A19
20551 Lahser Rd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE-IN READY! Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply! A 13+month lease is available. Enjoy this clean and spacious 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom unit equipped with stove, refrigerator in a 2-story garden style building.

1 of 2

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin
16291 W FOURTEEN MILE Road
16291 West 14 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI
Studio
$520
4206 sqft
For lease. Comfortable approx 400 sq. ft. office in a small quiet building with a great location. Offered office is suite 5. Great parking. You only pay rent and your phone/fax/internet. Smaller office space also available.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Berg - Lasher
23650 West Seven Mile - D102
23650 W 7 Mile Rd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
Heat Included Water Included Air-Conditioning Cable Ready Laundry Facilities Gated Community Ample Parking 24- Hour Maintenace Shopping Center in Walking Distance Private Entrance Garbage Disposal Hood Range Vertical Blinds Appliance

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Berg - Lasher
19202 Appleton - A114
19202 Appleton St, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
850 sqft
Pet Policy No Dogs Allowed Lease Lengths Month to Month 12 Months Appliances Air Conditioning (Wall Unit) Garbage Disposal Range Refrigerator Oven (Select units - Washer & Dryer on-site) Amenities Parking Pool Unfurnished
Results within 5 miles of Southfield

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Weatherby
11671 Evergreen Ave
11671 Evergreen Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
741 sqft
This cozy 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home has a fenced yard and an unfinished basement. Monthly rent of $800 with a $800 deposit. Section 8 not accepted, pets welcome with additional deposit. Visit www.Showmojo.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Cerveny
15811 Greenfield Rd Apt 1
15811 Greenfield Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
Inviting 2 bedroom apartment located on the West side of Greenfield Road, between Fenkell and McNichols. This unit features hardwood floors throughout, nice updated kitchen with stove and fridge, and two spacious bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rosedale Park
16702 Lahser
16702 Lahser Rd, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
16702 Lahser - 16702 Lahser, Detroit Move-in ready 2 bedroom apartment- now available for rent! Appliances are included! * Section 8 recipients are welcome to apply Amenities: • Updated kitchen • Eat-in dining room • Carpeted floors throughout •

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
West Riverdale
16704 Lahser
16704 Lahser Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$500
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
16700 Lahser - Please click "Request a Tour" to schedule an appointment with one of our Leasing Agents to view the property. You will receive a text message to confirm your appointment an hour in advance.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale Park
15366 Stout St
15366 Stout Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$800
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15366 Stout St in Detroit. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Harmony Village
14899 Appoline St
14899 Appoline Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14899 Appoline St in Detroit. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Greenfield
18257 Rutherford St
18257 Rutherford Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
AWESOME home located on a GREAT QUITE STREET Totally refinished ranch home featuring 3 bedroom and 1 bath with hardwood floors throughout. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2719622)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen
18682 Avon Ave
18682 Avon Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
780 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 18682 Avon Ave in Detroit. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
139 EDGEWOOD (upper)
139 Edgewood Pl, Ferndale, MI
1 Bedroom
$595
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Friday July 3rd. Great price for this recently renovated Ferndale upper unit! Newer carpet, this home is zoned commercial and residential for multiple possibilities. Lowest priced lease on the market! Half basement included.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Brightmoor
18333 Schoolcraft
18333 Schoolcraft Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
This building is located two blocks west of the Southfield Freeway on Schoolcraft Street. 18333 Schoolcraft is located between Roselawn and Penrod Streets. This building which is just south of Grandmont Park has an updated kitchen and restroom..

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Harmony Village
16897 SANTA ROSA Drive
16897 Santa Rosa Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
850 sqft
Very nice upper flat has 2 bedrooms, living and dining rooms, 1 bath and basement. SECTION 8 ACCEPTED. NO EVICTIONS, NO SMOKING, AND NO PETS ALLOWED.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
The Eye
24651 W Mcnichols Rd
24651 West Mcnichols Road, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$690
675 sqft
Leasing Agent - Property Id: 247314 1-Bedroom Units Includes: water heat wall to wall carpet garbage disposal large living room window view kitchen with dining area spacious closet space ascent wall stove and refrigerator Apply at TurboTenant:

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Grandmont
14393 Strathmoor St
14393 Strathmoor Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$774
1342 sqft
"This House Accepts Sec 8 voucher!" This 2/1 HUGE BRICK Colonial is protected with security door and partially fenced-in backyard and right across the street there's the spacious and friendly Sawyer Playground.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Bagley
17321 Stoepel St
17321 Stoepel St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$675
2149 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath upper unit with a shared 2 car garage and basement. Rear balcony with a fireplace in the living room. Carpet througout. Click link to apply! https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mutualpropertymanagement/tenantApplication.action

July 2020 Southfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Southfield Rent Report. Southfield rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Southfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Southfield rents increased moderately over the past month

Southfield rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Southfield stand at $923 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,201 for a two-bedroom. Southfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Southfield, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Southfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Southfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Southfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Southfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,201 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Southfield's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Baltimore (-0.7%), Charlotte (-0.4%), and Philadelphia (-0.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Southfield than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

